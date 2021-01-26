Dream fulfilled!

WHEN Yohan Blake picked up hamstring injuries in 2013 and 2014, he always believed in the goal of owning his own rehabilitation and wellness centre.

After going through the planning phase, Blake plunged into action late last year and yesterday celebrated seeing the project come to fruition at the official opening of Yohan Blake Rehab and Wellness Centre.

But that is not all on the agenda for the decorated World and Olympic medallist — who plans to compete at his final Olympic Games this year — as his future prospects include creating a track or cricket field, after calling time on his career.

For Blake, who is a firm believer in putting heart and soul into pursuits of success, the centre situated at 47D Old Hope Road, Kingston 5 is dedicated to building greater bodies and minds for all and sundry, and is open to both athletes and non-athletes alike.

The 31-year-old pointed out that the Yohan Blake Rehab and Wellness Centre is geared towards offering the latest services and technologies in physiotherapy, which means athletes in particular will no longer need to seek treatment overseas.

“This has been a dream for me from ever since I got injured and each time I had to go overseas to get my body checked, as well as to get my surgery and my rehab done. I thought, 'Yes there are rehab centres in Jamaica but why not have one for yourself, because you understand the business and you understand the body,' ” Blake shared.

“So even though we have been hit by COVID-19 I told myself that I won't allow it to stop me; and it actually gave me a chance to do this, with the break from training. So I am just looking forward to helping in the healing process of, not only track and field athletes but also stroke patients — all those who are injured. We are taking everyone, babies, everyone,” he added.

With his very own sports massage therapist, Rupert “Magic Hands” Fearon by his side Blake pointed out that the aim is to change the entire landscape of physiotherapy locally with equipment such as the Normatec, innovative technology that uses air pressure massage to relieve muscle aches and/or pain and temporarily increases circulation to the treated areas.

“As you can see, we have some new Normatec [devices] that we are going to use to boost all the athletes so that they can recover, because we are aware that athletes are leaving Jamaica to go overseas. So, starting right now, we are going get bigger overtime. This is just the start and we are looking to increase as we go along, and we are going to create miracles,” said Blake, who became the youngest 100 metres World Champion in 2011.

“People have been asking Mr Fearon when we are going to open because they realise what we have to offer. I have been through this process before of being taken care of and healing injuries and the effect it can have on your mental capacity — and someone like Mr Fearon can get into your head space and motivate you to get back on your feet,” he reasoned.

Swedish, deep-tissue, sports, trigger-point massage; reflexology, shockwave treatment, ultrasound therapy, electrotherapy; recovery boots and other devices that work with legs, core, arms and full body, are among the list of services lined up.

On that note, Blake assured potential clients that affordability for the services offered by the centre, which is open every day except Wednesdays and Sundays, should be of no great concern.

“We try not to charge them a overhead price because not many people do laser treatment that would go directly to the muscle...[but] the new shockwave and the new sonic ultrasound machine that we have will be reaching all the way to the muscle. It changes a lot, so it is going to be a wide range of services to have athletes, in particular, recover faster so that they can get back to their races,” Blake ended.