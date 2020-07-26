Bloomfield clocks world-leading 45.07 at Back To The Track meet in Florida

Jamaica's Akeem Bloomfield clocked a world-leading 45.07 seconds as he won the men's 400m on an eventful first day of the two-day Back To The Track meet at the National Training Center, Clermont track, in central Florida on Friday.

It was the big Jamaican's first outdoor 400m of the season after he had run 46.20 seconds at an indoors meet in February, the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Florida meet was scheduled to continue yesterday, starting at 7:00 pm Jamaican time with a number of Jamaicans, including Nathon Allen and World Junior record holder in the 100m hurdles Britany Anderson taking part.

Also Friday, Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas, the Olympic 400m champion, improved her status as one of the best all-round female sprinters of all times after a brilliant 10.98 seconds (1.4m/s) in the women's 100m final, her second personal best of the day after earlier running 11.03 seconds (1.9m/s) in the prelims.

American Trayvon Bromell signalled his return to the elite class of male sprinting after he clocked 9.90 seconds (1.4m/s) in the heats before withdrawing from the final that was won by his compatriot Nah Lyles.

Bloomfield — the World Championships finalist in Doha last year and who has won four World Athletics Diamond League events between 2018 and 2019 — was an easy winner as he got to the line ahead of Josephus Lyles (45.40 seconds), while Matt Hudson-Smith did not finish the race.

Miller became only the fourth woman in the history of track and field to run sub-11.00 seconds for 100m, sub-22.00 seconds for 200m and sub-49.00 seconds for 400m.

She also took over the 100m world lead from Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who had run 11.00 seconds two weeks ago in Kingston, as teenager Tamari Davis was second in 11.15, just 0.02 seconds shy of her lifetime best, while Aleia Hobbs won the other final in 11.16 seconds (2/0 m/s).

Jamaica's Natalliah Whyte was fourth overall in 11.19 (1.4m/s) after running 11.15 seconds (1.9m/s) in the prelims, while Anderson had run 11.50 seconds in the same heat.

Bromell's time was the second best in the world behind his compatriot Michael Norman's 9.86 seconds set in Fort Worth, Texas, earlier in the week and his best since 2016.

In his absence in the final, Lyles won with a wind-aided 9.93 seconds (2.3m/s) after his 10.04 seconds in the first round and Canadian Andre DeGrasse was second in 9.97 seconds, the same time he ran earlier in the day.

Divine Oduduru was third overall in the final winning his section in 10.10 (1.8m/s) while Jamaicans Nickel Ashmeade was fifth in 10.16 seconds (1.8m/s), Andre Ewers was sixth in 10.16 (2.3m/s) and Senoj-Jay Givans failed to finish his section of the final.

— Paul Reid