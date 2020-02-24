Bloomfield happy with Scotland win

Fresh from his indoor 400m victory at the Muller Grand Prix in Scotland, Akeem Bloomfield is excited at the prospect of leading his MVP International team to the Gibson McCook Relays this week.

The towering Bloomfield, who started a little slowly, finished strongly and caught the early leader Obi Igbokwe of the United States close to home, winning in 46.20.

Bloomfield, who has a personal best of 44.86 established in 2018, was very pleased with his season opener.

“I think my indoor 400m in Glasgow was a good start to the season. The idea was to get a race in, get the body competing again, seeing how competition feels,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“I came through with a win and I was injury free, so I would call it a successful start,” he added.

The 22-year-old Bloomfield, who last competed at the Gibson McCook Relays in 2014 for Kingston College (KC), said running at the world-famous meet again was an exciting prospect.

“The last time I competed at Gibson Relays was in 2014 in my last year of Class Two at KC where we were successful in the 4x100m and 4x200m,” he noted.

That year, KC won both races in record fashion with Bloomfield, Jhevaughn Matherson, Shammawi Wellington and Dontre Williams having clocked 40.65 in Class Two.

“Gibson Relays is always a really good environment, the crowd is really exciting. It's a good environment for sprinting and I am just happy to really be able to come back to Gibson Relays — it being a Kingston College meet — and compete with my squad,” said Bloomfield.

The Florida-based MVP International will be competing in the Clubs 4x400m where they have already ran 3:05.20 and the Sprint Medley where they will be matching strides with the likes of Sprintec, UTech, Racers, UWI Pelicans, MoBay Comets, Speed Unit, and Mico University.

The MVP International team is made up of Bloomfield, Nathon Allen, Martin Manley, Teray Smith, Andre Colebrook, and Jonathon Farinha.

Colebrook and Farinha are the alternatives for the 4x400m, while Bloomfield and Allen are the reserves for the medley team.

“I am part of MVP International now and it's basically a good feeling being able to once compete as a schoolboy versus coming back to compete as a professional athlete,” said Bloomfield.

He continued: “So it is a good feeling being able to come back home to compete and just hope my team get some good races in and good performances.”