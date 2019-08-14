Bogue FC close in on semis in St James U-20 football

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Bogue FC closed the gap on third-place Montego Bay Boys Club, beating them 2-0 at UDC field on Monday as the race for semi-final places in the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Under-20 continued.

The win saw Bogue FC improve to 14 points with two games to be played, one point shy of Boys Club, who have completed their schedule with 15 points.

Flanker FC lead with 18 points from their eight games played followed by Cambridge on 16 points, also with two games to be played, including a big clash against Bogue FC on Thursday.

Today, Norwood and Maldon High, both well down the points' table, will meet at the UDC field, starting at 3:00 pm.

On Monday, Yasini Elliott scored in the 18th minute for Bogue FC before Tevon Solomon scored in the 59th minute as they took all the points.

—Paul Reid