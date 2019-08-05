Bogue look to extend lead in St James FA Sandals Under-17 competition
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Leaders Bogue FC extended their perfect record to four-straight wins in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Under-17 competition after a 3-0 win over Better Tomorrow on Friday at the UDC Field.
The win helped Bogue FC to increase their advantage over second placed Granville to five points, 12-7, with Green Pond two points back in third place on five points.
Today, Montego Bay United and West Green will seek their first points — after both lost their first three games — when they meet at West Pow Park starting at 1:00 pm.
On Friday, all three goals came in the first-half from Brittanie Haughton in the 18th minute, Roshaun DaCosta in the 19th minute and Sanjay Hutchinson in the 36th minute.
Bogue have now scored 13 goals in their four games played and have conceded just once.
— Paul Reid
