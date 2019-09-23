BOJ stop Scotiabank in Inter-Bank football One Day Rally final
Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) won their third Western Sports-sponsored Bankers Association 2019 Inter-Bank One Day Five-A-Side Football title when they clipped former champions Scotiabank 1-0, on penalties, in the final which, kicked off last Sunday at the NWC playing field, Mona.
Five teams participated — defending champions JN Bank, Scotiabank, Bank of Jamaica, First Global Bank, and ICWI. Guardsman Group and NCB will play in the league competition.
In the semi-finals, Scotiabank clipped First Global Bank 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out after they played to a 1-1 scoreline after full and extra time. In the other semi-final, BOJ edged ICWI 1-0 with Roger Bucknor scoring the lone goal.
The final was dominated by Scotiabank, who were all over their opponents, but they could not get past goalkeeper Jabari Wallace, who single-handedly prevented Scotiabank from scoring with some spectacular saves, as Stefan Bartley, Jermaine Gardener, Kevin Lamey, Nicholas Scott, and Sanjay Muturah just could not score.
BOJ also got scoring chances, but Akeem Themstead, Andrade Hunt, Bucknor, and Omari Green were all denied from scoring by goalkeeper Damion Crooks.
The game ended 0-0 in full and extra time and went to penalties. Goalkeeper Wallace was the hero again, as he denied all Scotiabank kickers from scoring. Crooks also save two kicks for BOJ, but he was beaten by Bucknor to hand BOJ the Bankers Association Trophy.
The traditional dress parade was won by Scotiabank, with JN Bank placing second and BOJ third. The league competition for the Norman Goodison League Trophy was scheduled to commence yesterday with two matches at Alpha Institute.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy