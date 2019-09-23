BOJ stop Scotiabank in Inter-Bank football One Day Rally final

Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) won their third Western Sports-sponsored Bankers Association 2019 Inter-Bank One Day Five-A-Side Football title when they clipped former champions Scotiabank 1-0, on penalties, in the final which, kicked off last Sunday at the NWC playing field, Mona.

Five teams participated — defending champions JN Bank, Scotiabank, Bank of Jamaica, First Global Bank, and ICWI. Guardsman Group and NCB will play in the league competition.

In the semi-finals, Scotiabank clipped First Global Bank 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out after they played to a 1-1 scoreline after full and extra time. In the other semi-final, BOJ edged ICWI 1-0 with Roger Bucknor scoring the lone goal.

The final was dominated by Scotiabank, who were all over their opponents, but they could not get past goalkeeper Jabari Wallace, who single-handedly prevented Scotiabank from scoring with some spectacular saves, as Stefan Bartley, Jermaine Gardener, Kevin Lamey, Nicholas Scott, and Sanjay Muturah just could not score.

BOJ also got scoring chances, but Akeem Themstead, Andrade Hunt, Bucknor, and Omari Green were all denied from scoring by goalkeeper Damion Crooks.

The game ended 0-0 in full and extra time and went to penalties. Goalkeeper Wallace was the hero again, as he denied all Scotiabank kickers from scoring. Crooks also save two kicks for BOJ, but he was beaten by Bucknor to hand BOJ the Bankers Association Trophy.

The traditional dress parade was won by Scotiabank, with JN Bank placing second and BOJ third. The league competition for the Norman Goodison League Trophy was scheduled to commence yesterday with two matches at Alpha Institute.