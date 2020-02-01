Bold Aflair to lead rivals in $1-million feature at Caymanas Park

After finishing in a creditable third place on last at this level, four-year-old dark bay colt Bold Aflair is expected to benefit from the experience and now lead home rivals in the $1-million Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event going five furlongs (1,000m) straight on the 11-race trophy-less programme at Caymanas Park today.

The American-bred Bold Aflair followed home Dunrobin and Campesino, who is present here, in a 5 ½ furlongs (1,000m) run on January 18. The Gary Subratie trainee finished behind by just 1 ¼ lengths in the race which ended in a time of 1:06.2 with Bold Aflair coming home in 1:06.3.

Bold Aflair loves the five-straight, and with the draw on the outside of runner at 10 and the weight in his favour at 54.0kgs (119 lb), he has the perfect opportunity to gain another victory on local soil.

The race, for three-year-olds and upward, is the ninth event on the card with a post time of 4:24 pm. First race is at 11:30 am.

Bold Aflair, however, will have to deal with the late charge from KD Flyer, who has all the credentials to take home this race. KD Flyer is a known expert of the five-straight distance with seven wins from 18 starts over the journey, and has every chance of winning, especially with Dane Nelson being called upon to do riding honours.

Also in with a chance are Campesino, Cryptocurrency and American Invader, while the others Miss In Kiss, Kappone, Eye Candy, Nuclear Thunder and Beltane are all going to be left behind here.

Campesino's second-placed finish behind Patriarch over today's distance on January 4, is clear evidence that this 10-year-old is still fit and well within himself. Campesino will be hampered by the number one draw in this straight contest, but he should run well.

Cryptocurrency was heavily backed on January 18 to win that 5 ½-furlong event won by Dunrobin, but he did not perform as expected by punters. That was her first run in over a month, and given that warm-up, Cryptocurrency has stripped fitter for this engagement, with her only hurdle being drawn at the number two post. Nevertheless, her chances are alive.

American Invader, who has not raced in 35 days, is no chicken over the distance as evidence of her win over the distance on October 12, 2019, in a blistering 58.1. If she repeats that effort, then she has a winning chance.