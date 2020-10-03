Bolt, Berlusconi, Trump... celebrities hit by COVID-19

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — From world leaders and royals to sports stars and artistes, and now US President Donald Trump...the novel coronavirus has hit millions around the world, including the rich and famous.

Here is a round-up of high-profile figures affected by coronavirus.

Latest cases — Donald Trump

The US president tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, upending the already tense US election, but was described by his doctor as feeling “well” and able to perform his duties while quarantining.

Trump, 74, first announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive.

“We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote.

Silvio Berlusconi

The former Italian premier tested positive for COVID-19 last month after returning from a holiday at his luxury villa in Sardinia.

The 84-year-old media tycoon was treated for a lung infection at San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he was admitted on September 3.

Usain Bolt

The Jamaican sprint king Bolt announced August 24 on Instagram that he had gone into quarantine while awaiting results of a test. Two days later his agent confirmed that the eight-time Olympic gold medallist tested positive for the coronavirus, but was not showing any symptoms.

Neymar

Brazilian footballer Neymar was one of three Paris Saint-Germain stars to contract the coronavirus, apparently during a holiday in Ibiza. He later posted a picture on Instagram showing him and his son grinning, with the caption: “Thank you for your messages. We're all fine!”

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe on September 7 followed Neymar to become the seventh Paris Saint-Germain player to contract the virus. He took part in that evening's training session before learning the result of his test.

Christian Prudhomme

In the midst of the celebrated Tour de France cycling race, Director Prudhomme had to leave on September 8 and quarantine for a week after a positive test. He shared his car four days earlier with French Prime Minister Jean Castex who watched the eighth stage in the Pyrenees.

Raoni Metuktire

One of the most famous defenders of the Amazon rainforest, indigenous chief Metuktire left hospital on September 4 following a stay of several days for COVID-19. In his nineties, he recovered from a cardiac inflammation, a possible effect of the virus.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, recently named the world's top-paid actor for the second year running, said on Instagram on September 3 he was positive. He urged his 196 million Instagram followers to wear masks and avoid “politicising” the pandemic.

Earlier cases — Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Johnson was discharged from hospital on April 12 where he spent a week for COVID-19, including three days in intensive care. After two weeks' convalescence he went back to work.

Novak Djokovic

World number one tennis champion Djokovic revealed on June 23 he had been infected. He had just organised a charity tournament despite the pandemic.

Marianne Faithfull

Faithfull, 73, a 1960s icon and celebrated singer-songwriter, was discharged from hospital on April 22, after being admitted for 22 days with symptoms of coronavirus.

Prince Charles

Britain's Prince Charles and Prince Albert II of Monaco both tested positive but only showed mild symptoms.

Tom Hanks

Oscar-winning actor Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, recovered from COVID-19 and returned home to Los Angeles after being quarantined for two weeks in Australia in March.

Deceased — Luis Sepulveda

The best-selling exiled Chilean writer, 70, died on April 16 at a hospital in Spain, six weeks after testing positive.

Pape Diouf

Senegal's Diouf, 68, ex-president of French football club Olympique de Marseille, died March 31 in Dakar.

Paulinho Paiakan

Indigenous leader Paiakan, one of the biggest defenders of the Amazonian rainforest, died aged 65, it was announced on June 17.