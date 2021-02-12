Bonner ready to shoulder responsibility after cheap wickets on day one of second Test

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Nkrumah Bonner has rued some of the dismissals on yesterday's opening day of the second Test, but said he was hoping to help propel West Indies to a competitive total on the second day due to start last night Jamaica time.

West Indies reached 84 for one at lunch after opting to bat first at Shere Bangla National Stadium, but lost a cluster of wickets after the interval, before recovering to end on 223 for five.

Bonner top-scored with an unbeaten 74 to follow up his match-winning 86 in the opening Test in Chattogram last week.

“There were a few soft dismissals. However, that's the nature of the game,” said the 32-year-old.

“Me and Josh [Da Silva] are there now and there are others to come, and it's important for us to bat as long as possible.

“Anything over 350 we'll take it. That would be a really good total.”

With West Indies stuttering on 116 for four early in the second session, Bonner arrived to anchor two successive critical stands, first putting on 62 for the fifth wicket with fellow Jamaican Jermaine Blackwood (28) before adding 45 in an unbroken sixth wicket partnership with Da Silva (22 not out).

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite had earlier missed out on a half-century when he scored 47 in a 66-run first wicket stand with John Campbell (38).

Up against a battery of slow bowlers on a spin-friendly surface, Bonner said his approach had been the same one used in Chattogram.

“I think this wicket has a little more bounce but it's similar so it's basically the same game plan: try to play as many balls off the front foot and keep the ball in the 'V' as much as possible,” he explained.

“You want to play with the spin as much as possible [and] get on your front foot because of the nature of the wicket.”

Bonner, who made his debut in the last Test, said he was focussed on scoring as many runs as possible in every opportunity afforded him.

“Every innings I play I put pressure on myself. We get paid to make runs and be consistent and that's exactly what I'm trying to do,” he said.