Bonner spearheads Scorpions domination of Volcanoes

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Nkrumah Bonner's third first-class hundred underscored a dominant opening day for Jamaica Scorpions in their seventh-round clash with Windward Islands Volcanoes.

The 31-year-old right-hander hit an unbeaten 131 as Scorpions, opting to bat first, reached 285 for three at the close at the National Stadium here Thursday.

Bonner's hundred was his second of the season and second against Volcanoes, following his unbeaten 100 in Kingston in January.

He faced 237 balls in just short of 5-¼ hours and struck a dozen fours and two sixes in an excellent career-best effort.

Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood, meanwhile, struck his fourth half-century in as many matches with 68 while Paul Palmer returned to form with an unbeaten 65.

Volcanoes appeared to have the upper hand when left-arm pacer Preston McSween (2-48) knocked over both openers cheaply in successive overs to leave Scorpions tottering on 16 for two in the morning's eighth over.

Captain John Campbell (13) drove a full length delivery to mid-off in the sixth over before Alwyn Williams (one) dragged on a defensive stroke at a wide ball.

Bonner then combined with Blackwood in a 112-run, third wicket stand which carried the visitors to lunch without further loss.

Blackwood, with five previous half-centuries this season, counted 10 fours off 102 balls in a shade over two hours before falling caught and bowled by left-arm spinner Kavem Hodge in the second session.

Any hopes of running through the Scorpions middle order were then dashed as Bonner and Palmer added a further 157 in an unbroken fourth wicket stand.

Palmer has so far struck seven fours in a patient knock, spanning 160 balls in just over 3-¼ hours at the crease.

Unbeaten on 74 at tea with Scorpions on 184 for three, Bonner reached his hundred in style deep in the final session, smashing leg-spinner Keron Cottoy to the midwicket boundary.