Boscobel retain St Mary BPL cricket title

Boscobel Warriors retained the Costly Construction/Chem Quip St Mary Boscobel Premier League T20 title when they crushed Port Maria by 51 runs in the grand final last Thursday at Boscobel Oval.

This marks Boscobel's third-straight hold on the coveted title.

In the third-place play-off, Social Development Commission (SDC) T20 champs Gayle defeated Jack's River by 10 wickets.

National Under-17 all-rounder Oshane “Ginger” Ennis was named Most Valuable Player of the League, while St Mary parish batting stylist Orlando Lyons was the top runs scorer with 280, and Ronald Gooden top wicket-taker.

The feature match saw Boscobel taking first strike, but their much-vaunted batting line-up could only muster 137 off 18 overs. Ronald Gooden (29 runs), Eugene Hudson (28), Maurice Harrow (19), and national representative Alwyn Willliams (16) were the main scorers, while Gihon Murdock (3-29) and Toussaint Hassan (3-29) were the main destroyers for Port Maria.

In their turn at the crease, the highly rated Port Maria team, including national representative Aldane Thomas, were skittled out for 86 off 15.5 overs. Thomas top-scored with 27, but only Devoy Smith (15), and Andre Creary (12) made any other worthwhile contribution. Gooden (3-11), Daniel Ricketts (2-15), and national Under-17 representative Andel Gordon (1-20) were the top bowlers.

President of St Mary Cricket Association, Ian Spencer lauded the organisers of the event — Boscobel Sports Club — for a well-run event, which featured a number of outstanding performances.

“Cricket in St Mary is on a high right now, and we want to keep the momentum going into 2020,” Spencer told the gathering after the final match. “After winning the Jamaica Cricket Association 50 Overs title, reaching the semi-finals of the JCA T20 Bash, and our Under-15s reaching the Kingston Wharves finals, we have set the bar pretty high and it's now up to our players to continue improving their game.”

Spencer outlined a plan for sustainable development of the parish, including the Jeff Mckitty 35 Overs in January and a training programme for all primary schools taking part in next year's JCA Primary School League.

Mayor of Port Maria Richard Creary, in bringing greetings, noted his pleasure at the standard of the competition and its role in the development of St Mary Cricket.