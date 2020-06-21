Bowler Smith says Trinidad spell taught him new tricks

PACE bowler Odean Smith says he is equipped with a deeper toolkit after a spell in Trinidad and Tobago where pitches forced him to become craftier and more consistent to get batsmen out.

Smith, who debuted for Jamaica Scorpions in December 2017, spent the last two regional campaigns with Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

But the 23-year-old Jamaican, a member of the West Indies youth team that won the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, was recently drafted — along with all-rounder Alwyn Williams — by the Scorpions to complete their complement of 15 contracted players for the 2020-21 domestic cricket season.

“The conditions here [in Trinidad] are way different than in Jamaica. I'm a fast bowler and the conditions here are not that conducive [to] fast bowling,” Smith told the Jamaica Observer during a telephone interview from his base in Couva, a town south of Trinidad's capital Port of Spain.

“I had to learn to bowl in one place for longer because the pitches didn't offer much, unlike in Jamaica where you get the bounce and all of that. On these wickets you have to learn to work out a batsman, while in Jamaica, with sheer pace, you could probably blast out somebody,” he explained, referring to the generally lower and slower pitches in Trinidad.

Smith, a broad-shouldered bowler, generates high pace from a relatively short run-up. In 14 first-class matches, he averages 30.73 for each of his 30 wickets. A batting average of 20 at a strike rate that is better than run-a-ball indicates he is a useful weapon in the lower order. Many will remember his explosive 27-ball knock of 54 — inclusive of seven sixes — on debut at Sabina Park.

While noting his progression during his fruitful stint with the Red Force, he said Scorpions fans should expect typical fireworks.

“It's always a very good feeling to be back home. I enjoyed my time here in Trinidad; I learnt a lot,” said the former Maggotty High student who hails from Smoothland district, close to Leeds in St Elizabeth.

“It's the same old me, but a little more skilled. I've got more stuff to my bowling and my batting, and back home with all of the confidence of my teammates… they can expect good things.

“I'm used to these [Jamaica Scorpions] players, I've played with them from Under-19 coming up, so it wouldn't be hard to bond with the team and all of that,” he added.

Smith, who has played two Twenty20 (T20) Internationals for West Indies, said he is enthused by the prospect of developing into a genuine all-rounder under the guidance of the Scorpions Head Coach Andre Coley.

“All-rounders are very valuable, especially in the T20 format so, of course, I would want to develop both aspects of my game.

“I've worked with him [Coley] a couple times; he's a very cool guy and a very good coach. I feel I would be very comfortable, seeing that I know all the players and I know the coach. It would be a very good environment for me,” he told the Observer.

Smith said he has been in the twin-island state since early March, unable to return to his homeland after the novel coronavirus pandemic virtually halted international travel while also forcing many countries — including Jamaica and Trinidad — to close their borders to incoming passenger traffic.

Jamaica recently started to allow arrivals subject to Government approval, while yesterday Trinidad and Tobago entered its final phase of reopening plans, which should be accompanied by easing border restrictions.

“I'm waiting until everything kind of calms down for me to make my way back home, so I could maybe start some training. I've been doing some physical work, but the facilities here for cricketing purposes are closed.

“I haven't bowled a ball in three months, so I need to get back to that and some batting. I didn't know it would have been that hard to be away from cricket. It has got a little closer to normal because we're able to move around, but it hasn't got back to normal to the point where I'm able to play cricket.

“I've been doing a lot of running and core work because I had a [left] side injury which was caused because I had a weak core. I wouldn't say I'm fully fit, but I'm getting there,” the pacer explained.

Scorpions contracted players: John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Paul Palmer, Andre McCarthy, Aldaine Thomas, Derval Green, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, Akim Fraser, Patrick Harty, Jeavor Royal, Dennis Bulli, Odean Smith, Alwyn Williams.