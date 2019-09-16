A number of adjustments, particularly to the bowling attack, brought a change of fortune for Jamaica Tallawahs, as they registered their first win of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign with a four-wicket beating of Barbados Tridents at Sabina Park yesterday.

Having lost their first four games, mainly due to untidy bowling, Tallawahs dropped pacers Oshane Thomas and Jerome Taylor, while Rovman Powell was ruled out with an abdominal injury. Left-arm finger spinner Christopher Lamont, Englishman Jade Dernbach and Barbadian Dwayne Smith were the replacements.

Added to that, the Jamaican franchise also appointed Chadwick Walton captain for the encounter, making him the third player to lead the team this season, after Chris Gayle and Powell.

They were a lot more effective with the ball on this occasion as the spinners bowled well in the first six overs, laying the platform to restrict Tridents to 140-9 after being put in to bat.

Only South African J P Duminy (31) and Ashley Nurse (37) offered any resistance for the Tridents, anchoring the innings with a 49-run, sixth-wicket stand.

Afghanistan wrist spinner Zahir Khan led the Tallawahs bowling with 3-20, while New Zealand's left-arm spinner George Worker (2-16) and young off-spinner Ramaal Lewis (2-23) offered strong support.

Walton then led his team's successful run chase from the front with an unbeaten 51 off 42 balls, including one four and five sixes, one of which secured the victory.

Despite winning with nine balls to spare, Tallawahs remain at the foot of the six-team standings on two points with an inferior net run rate. Tridents are in fifth, also on two points.

Scores: Tridents 140-9 (20 overs); Tallawahs 141-6 (18.3 overs).

The Tallawahs were in control from the start, opening the bowling with two left-arm spinners — Lamont and Worker. They would have been second-guessing the decision after Alex Hales smashed Worker for consecutive sixes in the second over, but Worker turned the tables, having Hales (12) caught by Lewis, cutting an uppish delivery while the other opener, Johnson Charles (12) went in a similar manner in Worker's next over.

Lewis, bowling his right-arm off-spin, then got in on the action, taking a return catch from Leniko Boucher (12) and later had Jonathan Carter (six) caught at long-off by Walton.

This was after Tridents Captain Jason Holder failed to read a googly from Khan and was caught by Gayle at slip for a first-ball duck, with the visitors at 70-5 at that point.

Nurse joined Duminy in the middle and the two repaired the damage with a 27-ball, 49-run stand that applied minimal pressure to the Tallawahs' bowling.

However, Derval Green found the breakthrough when he had Duminy caught at deep midwicket by substitute fielder Jermaine Blackwood and Dernbach then accounted for Nurse in the next over, caught by Gayle after a little juggle.

Nurse had four boundaries and three sixes in his 18-ball knock, while Duminy, the more patient of the two, stroked three boundaries in a 35-ball innings.

At 119-7 the lower order failed to negotiate Khan, who removed Roshon Primus (one) and Hayden Walsh (two) in quick succession.

The Tallawahs run chase started positively through Gayle (22) and Glenn Phillips (28) in a 48-run opening stand, but both fell two runs apart to Holder with the score at 50-2.

Gayle struck one four and two sixes in a 19-ball knock, while Phillips had four boundaries and one six in a 15-ball knock.

Their demise initiated a mini-collapse as Tridents fought their way back, with Walsh accounting for George Worker (two) and Dwayne Smith (zero) in consecutive deliveries.

But Walton and Javelle Glen relieved any pressure with a 45-run, fifth-wicket stand that saw the Tallawahs to 83-4 at the halfway mark. The left-handed Glen contributed a brisk 27 off 12, including one boundary and three sixes, before falling to Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

Primus then bowled Ramaal Lewis (two) but with the score at 116-6; but Walton maintained his composure to see Tallawahs home after Derval Green, who was also unbeaten on nine, was put down by substitute fielder Raymond Reifer.