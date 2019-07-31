Photo: BOXING BRONZE

Damion Brown gives Jamaica first medal at 18th Pan Am Games in Peru

Damion Brown of Jamaica (left) throws a left jab at Colombia's Cristian Salcedo Codazzi during their super heavyweight (91+kg) semi-final bout inside Villa Deportiva yesterday. Though going down to Codazzi, Brown shared the bronze medal with American Richard Torrez, who lost his semi-final bout to Cuba's Dainier Justiz, to provide Jamaica with its first medal at the 18th Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT