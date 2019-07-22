Boyz Booted!
Jamaica's Javain Brown (left) being kept at bay by Petrez Williams of St Kitts and Nevis during their Group A Caribbean Under-23 Olympic qualifier inside Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex last evening. Nicque Daley gave Jamaica a 45th-minute lead only for Geovannie Lake to pull the visitors level 11 minutes later for a 1-1 result. This propelled St Kitts and Nevis to the top of the group on four points, followed by Jamaica on two and Dominica at the bottom of the three-team group on one point. St Kitts and Nevis thus secured the lone qualifying spot to the next round, while eliminating Jamaica in the process. They had defeated Dominica 4-0 last Friday at the same venue, while Jamaica had earlier battled to a 1-1 result with Dominica two days earlier. Jamaica needed to beat St Kitts and Nevis to advance to the next round, but despite dominating possession, they failed to secure the victory — and after the visitors drew level, Jamaica desperately hunted that crucial go-ahead goal but once again poor decisionmaking and missed chances abruptly ended Jamaica's campaign, which had promised so much based on the so-called quality of players assembled.
