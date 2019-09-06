Show of force

CATHERINE HALL, St James — Jamaica's Reggae Boyz will start their 'road to redemption' this evening when they take on minnows Antigua and Barbuda in their Group C game of the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) B at the Montego Bay Sports Complex.

Match time is 7:00 pm.

A lot is at stake for the Caribbean's top-ranked team, knowing very well that their World Cup and Gold Cup ambitions hinge on their performance in the CNL.

Jamaica, who under-achieved by qualifying the second division of the CNL after a 0-2 loss in their final qualifying game away to El Salvador, will start favourites today to win the group, but head coach Theodore Whitmore is under no illusions that the game against Antigua and the away contest against Guyana on Monday will be walk-overs.

The other country in the group is Aruba.

Despite being confident with “a fully fit” 22-man squad, Whitmore said playing against the Jamaica team that is ranked number four in Concacaf always brings out the best in other Caribbean teams.

“We are confident we have no injuries, so we are looking forward to a good game,” he told the Jamaica Observer after yesterday's final training session at the match venue.

“We know it is not going to be an easy game, but it is how we apply ourselves out on the pitch (that will count).”

The match, he said, will be “a typical Caribbean one”.

“Once they (smaller Caribbean territories) play us it's going to be a difficult game and we expect that...we know we have to prepare ourselves mentally, physically and psychologically for the game,” noted Whitmore.

“It's like when we play bigger countries like Mexico, this is their big game and this is how they treat it,” he added.

Antigua and Barbuda, who are ranked 20th in Concacaf, will have three English-based players in their team, including captain Joshua Parker, who represents Gillingham in English League One.

In addition to Parker, Antigua and Barbuda have the services of England-based defenders Mahlon Romeo (Millwall FC) and Daniel Bowry (Charlton Athletic).

Antigua scored a historic 2-1 win over Curacao in the CNL qualifying competition to be placed in Group B, but have lost their last two games, which were friendlies in St Kitts and Nevis.

Jamaica have lost just once to Antigua/Barbuda, which was their first meeting in 1989. In meetings last year in a friendly tie, Antigua held the Boyz to a surprise 1-1 draw at Sabina Park, but the Jamaicans – through goals from Peter-Lee Vassell and Shawn Lawes – handed the hosts a 0-2 defeat in the return leg at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Before that, both nations met at Montego Bay Sports Complex in a Concacaf game in 2014, when Jamaica won 3-0 with goals from Kemar Lawrence, Darren Mattocks and Rudolph Austin.

Today, Whitmore has creditable firepower at his disposal when he selects his starting 11. Among them are Belgium-based Shamar Nicholson, Albania-based Brian Brown, Germany-based Leon Bailey, Turkey-based Dever Orgill, and England-based Bobby Reid.

Corey Burke, formerly of the Philadephia Union, who missed the Concacaf Gold Cup, returns to add depth to the offense.

“This is our last training session so most definitely we know the line-up we want to play... we have 22 players here and so any of then can start (because) that is why we have them here,” said Whitmore, shying away from giving up his starting team.

A number of the players who helped the Reggae Boyz to get to the semi-finals of the last Gold Cup are in this squad, including Bailey, Orgill, Nicholson, Damion Lowe, Alvas Powell, goalkeeper captain Andre Blake, Peter-Lee Vassell and Junior Flemings.