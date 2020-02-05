Future King

JAMAICAN batsman Brandon King, named in the West Indies One-Day International (ODI) squad to face Sri Lanka, says he is excited by the prospect of touring the South Asian country.

The conditions in Sri Lanka are widely considered favourable to spinners, and though there has been the rare anomaly, the cricket pitches there are generally low and slow.

The 25-year-old King, an elegant right-hander, is still finding his way at the international level, but is a confident player, unafraid to use his feet and the depth of the batting crease to dominate slow bowlers.

“It's my first time to Sri Lanka and I am definitely excited,” King told the Jamaica Observer.

“I'm looking forward to it — that [facing spin] is something I'm definitely prepared to combat. There are also a lot of spinner-friendly wickets in the Caribbean these days, [and] I think the preparation we do before tours is quite good, so it should be alright,” he said in reference to the upcoming challenge.

After a couple of warm-up matches, West Indies are scheduled to clash with the hosts on February 22 in Colombo before the teams meet again four days later in a day/night fixture in Hambantota. The final match, another day/night contest, is set for Kandy on March 1.

Following the ODI series, the Caribbean side is slated to lock horns with Sri Lanka in a pair of Twenty20 (T20) Internationals on March 4 and 6, also in Kandy.

King, a former West Indies youth representative, is regarded as a rising star in regional cricket circles.

He was outstanding for beaten finalists Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League T20 competition. He led the runs chart with a tally of 496, while boasting an average of 55.

His ODI debut for the senior regional team came last November against Afghanistan in India, and his latest outing was against touring Ireland last month.

Despite getting off to some promising starts in his four ODIs, including 39 against the Afghans and 38 versus the Irishmen, King has not gone on to big scores.

“I just want to get some performances in. It's been a learning process for me, so I'm trying to learn as fast as possible and try to translate that into performances. I've been given opportunities and I'm just trying to capitalise on those as much as possible,” he told the Observer.

“I think experience is something that is important. Obviously, it's more difficult at that [international] level to perform consistently, but that's what separates the good from the great, so I have to try to get that done when the next opportunity comes.

“I think it's the nature of sports, you have to be able to perform under pressure, and that's something you have to figure out as the individual,” King explained.

He is one of four Jamaicans in the 15-member squad to be captained by Kieron Pollard. The others are all-rounders Fabian Allen and Rovman Powell and left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell.

West Indies squad — Kieron Pollard, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.