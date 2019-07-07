Brathwaite believes he's now got over 2016 T20 WCup heroics

LEEDS, England — All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite says embracing the “remember the name” label he got after sensationally blasting four consecutive sixes in West Indies' 2016 Twenty20 World Cup triumph has contributed to him growing as a cricketer.

“It is first about accepting the 'remember the name' tag. I think I shied away from it a bit. I almost thought it was a curse,” Brathwaite said regarding the famous words shouted by Ian Bishop during live television commentary after the Barbadian's heroics in India three years ago.

“I've been working with [team psychologist] Steve Sylvester. It's just about accepting it, accepting that what I did will be remembered for a long time, [and] accepting that I am the person who had the privilege of doing it,” he said, during the mixed zone, after West Indies defeated Afghanistan on Thursday in a dead rubber at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Brathwaite noted that part of learning to embrace the plaudits is acknowledging that when players “do poorly, there is the other side of it as well”.

The regional side has failed to advance from the preliminary phase of the 50-over World Cup in England and Wales, winning only two of nine games and ending ninth in the 10-team league table with five points. Only minnows Afghanistan finished in a lower position.

The 30-year-old all-rounder had his moments, striking his maiden One-Day International hundred and claiming nine wickets.

“I think now I've accepted it, and I am actually comfortable with hearing it again. It has put that to rest in a way, and I am able to crack on in my career.

“I always thought that I had it [under] control but evidently I didn't… I guess the expectations weighed me down a bit. Hopefully, these performances at the World Cup can be a springboard to a long and successful West Indies career,” he explained.

Brathwaite added: “I don't think I've had too bad of a World Cup. Obviously, I would have loved to have had a better World Cup and lead us to a few more wins and into the final four. But that wasn't to be, so I'm just giving thanks for the performances that I did have.

“For me, I work very hard off the field, whether it's in the gym, out of the gym, on the park, or off it. I can only control what I can control. Obviously, it hasn't always turned to fruition where results are concerned.”

His destructive 82-ball 101 against New Zealand at Old Trafford two weeks ago nearly carried West Indies to an almost impossible victory.

It is one of the best knocks of the World Cup, but his dismissal attempting his sixth six of the innings — which would have won the game — instead of him farming a single and securing the strike for the final over, remains an intriguing topic.

“At the point in time I was obviously upset because we didn't get over the line, but I didn't really understand the magnitude — the emotional effect that it had. I had a few sleepless nights between then and the India game [that followed],” he conceded.

“Should I have got a single, should I have gone for the six?” he commented rhetorically.

“I guess it comes with the territory,” the powerfully built player told journalists with a shrug of the shoulder.

“I'm happy to get an international century and disappointed [because] we could have crossed the line. But where I've come from in international cricket, batting wise, after the four sixes, it's been a long journey.

“What I am satisfied with or happy with is [the] technique and processes I'm using now are beginning to bring slightly more consistency,” Brathwaite explained.