Brathwaite brace helps propel runaway leaders to easy win

CANBERRA, Australia (CMC) — West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite snatched two wickets to take his season tally to 13 as Sydney Sixers stormed nine points clear at the top of the Big Bash table with a seven-wicket win over Perth Scorchers here yesterday.

Asked to chase a competitive 164 at Manuka Oval, Sixers made light work of their target to get home with seven balls remaining, with opener Josh Philippe (84) and James Vince (52) dazzling with half-centuries.

Brathwaite had earlier made a telling impact by taking two for 12 from three stingy overs, helping to reduce Scorchers to 163 for seven off their 20 overs.

Opting to bat first, Scorchers started well thanks to Liam Livingstone, who struck 67 from 38 balls in posting 76 for the first wicket with fellow Englishman Jason Roy (21) and a further 27 for the second wicket with Colin Munro (34).

They were cruising at 103 for one at the half-way stage when Livingstone, who struck three fours and half-dozen sixes, lifted seamer Jake Ball (2-33) to mid-off in the 11th over.

His dismissal triggered a slide that saw Scorchers lose six wickets for 46 runs, with Brathwaite getting in on the act with two key strikes.

He claimed the dangerous Cameron Bancroft for one at the end of the 14th over, caught at the wicket sparring at a widish delivery, and then removed Munro in the 18th over to a catch at long on after the left-hander counted four fours in a 32-ball knock.

Brathwaite has been among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament, averaging 17 runs apiece and boasting an economy rate of seven.

In reply, there was never any doubt about the outcome once Philippe put on 40 for the first wicket with Justin Avendano (8) and 106 with Vince in a dominant second wicket partnership.

The 23-year-old Philippe hit ten fours and a six in a 52-ball innings while Munro carved out five fours and a six off 35 deliveries.

Both perished with victory in sight but by then the result was already assured.

Sixers sit on 32 points with crosstown rivals Sydney Thunder on 23, while losers Scorchers remained third on 21 points.