Brathwaite fails to shine as Sixers winning streak ends
BRISBANE, Australia (CMC) — Barbados and West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite failed to score and his fortunes coincided with those Sydney Sixers who lost for the first time in five outings, with a four-wicket defeat to Brisbane Heat yesterday.
Opting to bat first at the Gabba, Sixers gathered 165 for eight off their 20 overs and Heat easily overhauled their target with seven balls to spare.
Sixers were powered by in form opener Josh Philippe who struck 48 from 36 balls in a 49-run, second-wicket stand with James Vince (20), while Jordan Silk chipped in with 43 off 27 deliveries.
Brathwaite, entering in the 14th over, lasted only three deliveries before slicing seamer Mark Steketee (4-33) to point in the 15th over.
In reply, opener Max Bryant top-scored with 40 and Lewis Gregory stroked an unbeaten 31, as Heat notched only their second win in six games.
Both players featured in critical partnerships. Bryan posted 46 for the second wicket with Englishman Joe Denly (19) to pull the innings around from 11 for one in the third over, while Gregory punched a couple of fours and sixes in a 19-ball cameo — inspiring an unbroken, seven-wicket, 50-run partnership with Jack Wildermuth (22 not out) which put Heat over the line.
Seamers Daniel Christian (2-35) and Ben Dwarshuis (2-45) grabbed two wickets each while Brathwaite managed just one when he got Sam Heazlett (17) to hole out to long-on in the 13th over.
Heat lie sixth on eight points, 11 behind leaders Sydney Thunder, with Sixers in third on 17 points.
