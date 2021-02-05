Brathwaite: First innings runs key to outcome

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (CMC) — A big total on today's day three will be critical to any success for West Indies in the opening Test, says Interim Captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

West Indies finished the second day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on 75 for two, still 355 runs adrift of Bangladesh's first innings of 430.

Brathwaite, who was unbeaten on 49, said he believed the wicket would remain good enough for batting over the next day, in order for his side to post a strong score.

“It's key to get runs on the board,” the right-hander said following day two here Thursday [yesterday].

“Right now we've done well at 70-odd for two and I just think we have to build partnerships tomorrow and look to put a big first innings total on the board.

“I thought all of the [Bangladesh] bowlers bowled well. They bowled to their field. The ball wasn't [doing] as much but they were disciplined so we have hard work tomorrow to come and bat well.”

He added: “I thought [the pitch] played well today. [There was] not much spin. Some balls did spin but the bounce is quite true so it's not too low.

“So I think it will hold up for the next day, day-and-a-half and then possibly on day four and five it may start to [wear] a little bit more but I think it is a good pitch for batting still.”

Resuming on 242 for five, Bangladesh lost Liton Das for 38 after he had added just four to his overnight score, but number eight Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck his maiden Test hundred to frustrate West Indies' bowlers.

The right-hander enjoyed three chances en route to 103, while holding the lower order together with three key partnerships.

While he praised the application of the Bangladesh batsmen, Brathwaite said West Indies' bowlers had also remained disciplined on a pitch suited for batting.

“I thought the Bangladesh batsmen played well. Obviously the pitch is a good one so the guys buckled down,” Brathwaite said.

“Also we had one or two chances that were quite tough but I thought they played well. I thought throughout the innings we were quite disciplined so I am very happy with that.”

He continued: “I thought (Jomel) Warrican and (Rahkeem) Cornwall, that partnership bowled well together. [Nkrumah] Bonner didn't get a lot of overs but he showed he could do a job as well.

“I think the fast bowlers created a lot of pressure and it is just for us to keep grinding.”

Warrican, a left-arm spinner, finished with four for 133 while off-spinner Cornwall claimed two for 114.

Part-time leg-spinner Bonner claimed a single wicket in his debut Test.