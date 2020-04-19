Brathwaite hailed for leadership despite poor form

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados Pride Captain Kraigg Brathwaite has come in for praise for his handling of the side during the recent successful campaign in the domestic first class championship, despite his ordinary form with the bat.

Pride were declared champions last month after Cricket West Indies aborted the championship following the eighth round, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Caribbean.

“Kraigg's leadership was very good. He's well respected within the franchise; sometimes he's too nice. [But] he was demanding this year. He has set very high standards for himself and he demanded the same from the team,” Manager Wendell Coppin told the Barbados Cricket Association website.

“At no time this year, even when pundits questioned his scores or lack thereof, did he allow his self-needs [to] influence his decision-making or the team's desires. I thought he was outstanding on most fronts.”

Brathwaite, the side's most senior batsman, finished the tournament with 468 runs at an average of 33, with only three half-centuries.

In fact, the Test right-hander was averaging only 25 following the seventh round of matches, but scores of 48 and 84 not out against deposed champions Guyana Jaguars in the eighth round pushed him past the 400-run mark and boosted his average.

The 27-year-old is the Windies' principal Test opener, having played 59 Tests, but his spot has come under the microscope in recent times after averaging 16 last year from six matches.

In contrast, young fast bowlers Chemar Holder and Keon Harding proved to be standouts, grabbing 36 and 29 wickets, respectively in a highly successful campaign.

“What satisfied me most about their performance was the way both came on from the opening game, when some pundits didn't see a place for both of them in the same XI. It goes to show how much they know,” Coppin said.

“They became room-mates during the season and I think the partnership stemmed from their competitive nature– a willingness to outdo each other, but in a supportive way.”

Experienced Test seamer Kemar Roach also played a key role with 30 wickets, and Coppin also praised his efforts.

“Kemar Roach is the consummate professional. I think all of our international players play a major role around the entire franchise, not just within the team environs,” said the former ICC development officer for the Americas.