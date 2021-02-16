The performances of Jamaican Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva in West Indies' 2-0 series win over Bangladesh may have surprised many, but for Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, it was always expected.

Brathwaite says that based on pre-series conversations with all three players, it was clear where their intentions and focus were, and the sensational knocks produced by all three across the two Tests, justified the hunger and desire that were evident in their tones.

In fact, the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) which the West Indies lost 0-3, not going as they expected, Brathwaite believes all three were even more determined to make the most of the opportunity presented in the longer format, as they gallantly defied the tough South Asian conditions.

Bonner, who was named player of the series, posted scores of 17, 86, 90 and 38 in four innings, following scores of zero, 20 and 31 in the ODIs.

The 32-year-old Bonner and fellow debutant, Barbadian Kyle Myers, 28, who posted scores of 40, 210, five and six in his four innings, were the heroes in the West Indies' three-wicket win in the first Test that laid the platform for the series sweep. Mayers had scores of 40, zero and 11 in ODIs.

Meanwhile, Trinidadian Da Silva, 22, playing in only his second Test series, had scores of 42, 20, 92 and 20, after scores of five and nine in the ODIs.

“Those three guys were fantastic this series and I am not surprised because before the series started I had a chat with Mayers and Bonner, they both called me and stuff and those guys were hungry,” Brathwaite shared in a post-series interview yesterday.

“Joshua, in his first Test in New Zealand, showed a lot of fight and I know he would have come here and showed a similar fight, so I am not surprised, I know these guys wanted to come and represent the West Indies well and make their families proud.

“They worked really hard, all three were in the one-day team and that experience served them well and I guess they were very motivated for the Test series to turn the tables on Bangladesh,” he added.

The series sweep, which was completed by a 17-run win on Sunday, was also satisfying for Brathwaite on a more personal level, as he was also at the helm when West Indies toured Bangladesh and were beaten 0-2 in the Test series — losing the first match by 64 runs and the second by an innings and 184 runs inside three days.

“The last time I came here we lost 2-0 so to come back and win 2-0 is quite amazing. When we came, we knew what we were faced with, with the entire COVID-19 situation, but we came with a plan both on the batting front and the bowling point of view and we stuck to it, so this was amazing,” the Barbadian noted.

Brathwaite also pointed out that the all-round performance of the team in all three departments speak volumes of the talent in the region, especially with the likes of Jason Holder, Roston Chase and others missing from this squad.

“It says a lot about the talent we have on hand. I never thought this was a second string team and it just goes to show that we have a good crop of players. Winning away from home and sweeping the home team was truly amazing and the future looks bright, we just have to stay strong as a team and continue to fight and bat longer periods,” the skipper reasoned.

That said, the 28-year-old Brathwaite is taking nothing away from Bangladesh, while crediting his players for a consistent show of discipline across the two Tests, as the difference maker between the two teams.

“Bangladesh played well. I just thought we were very disciplined, especially in the second innings in the first Test match. Obviously Bonner and Mayers batted for two sessions on a deteriorating wicket and that was quite crucial for us.

“But I thought Bangladesh played some good cricket, but we just got the better of them at some point and I think that is kudos to our discipline as a team. Again, I think once we remain disciplined as a bowling unit and bowl to the fields and from a batting standpoint, building partnerships and put runs on the board, I think we will continue to do well as a team.”

Finally, Brathwaite identified a few key moments which stood out and will stick with him for some time.

“Seeing Kyle score a double century; the way Bonner batted, just so easy at the crease towards the spin; Joshua showing the fight and Shannon [Gabriel] with the aggressive spell at the end of day three was very inspiring,” he revealed.

“So it was a whole team effort and the fact that I got the last [second left] wicket was the icing on the cake. This entire team and just being around the guys for this tour was amazing, being in a bubble is never easy but I enjoyed every moment of it,” Brathwaite ended.