Brathwaite to lead strong Pride unit in opener
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Test opener Kraigg Brathwaite leads a strong 13-man squad for Barbados Pride's opening match of the Regional Four-Day Championship against Windward Islands Volcanoes just over a week from now.
The squad announced yesterday includes three other current Test players in batsman Shamarh Brooks, wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, along with Ashley Nurse and Jonathan Carter who have both played one-day cricket for West Indies.
Brathwaite is coming off a lean year for West Indies where he averaged just 16 from six Tests, and will be hoping to regain his form during the first-class campaign.
Brooks, meanwhile, is coming off a maiden Test hundred against Afghanistan last month, while Dowrich and Warrican also turned in decent performances in that match.
All-rounder Kyle Mayers, who returned to the Pride line-up for the first time in seven years for last month's Super50, is also included in the squad.
The 27-year-old spent the last several seasons representing Windward Islands Volcanoes, but missed last year's campaign.
Selectors have also included talented fast-bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves and speedster Keon Harding, who are fresh from helping West Indies Emerging Players to the capture of the Super50 title.
Greaves hit three half-centuries during the competition, while Harding was impressive in claiming 18 wickets.
Pride face Volcanoes at Arnos Vale in Kingstown from January 9-12.
SQUAD — Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Shane Dowrich, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott, Jomel Warrican.
