Brave face as Scorpions take on champs Jaguars

VISITORS Jamaica Scorpions are flat-out underdogs entering today's start of the fourth-round regional four-day cricket clash with title-holders Guyana Jaguars at the national stadium in Providence, Guyana.

The Jaguars, champions five years in a row, lead the six-franchise tournament with 44.6 points, while the John Campbell-captained Scorpions, the only team without a win so far this season, are last with 21.2 points.

History is also against the visitors — they have lost their five most recent meetings against the Jaguars in Guyana. However, the Scorpions can take some confidence from beating the Jaguars in Jamaica last season.

Nikita Miller, assistant to the Scorpions Head Coach Andre Coley, is expecting a tough challenge, but one that can end positively for his side, given proper execution.

“It will be a tough challenge; they are a team that play with confidence [and] they are defending five-time champions. But we are ready for the challenge,” he said.

“We are working on the processes to get that habit; to get that winning mentality in the group. That really is our focus.

“What we need to do is try to get that big first-innings total. For the past few games we've mostly had decent returns in our second innings, but if we are to get that first win on the board we have to get going in the first innings,” the retired spinner told the Jamaica Observer.

The Jaguars, skippered by Leon Johnson, are a settled and confident bunch, aware of their strengths, while the Jamaican side, once a dominant force in the region, is regarded as a team in the rebuilding phase with the entry of several inexperienced players in recent times.

“We have to get that first-innings discipline, and to be specific, get that discipline in the first session.

“Once we get past that first session, whether batting or bowling, we should be on our way. As a bowling unit we need to be a bit more consistent, but this will take some time because we are inexperienced,” the Scorpions assistant coach explained.

In the fourth round's other matches, fifth-placed Leeward Islands Hurricanes (26.6 points) welcome second-placed Barbados Pride (44.4) at Warner Park Basseterre, St Kitts, while third-placed Windward Islands Volcanoes (32.8) entertain Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (32.6) at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

All matches are scheduled to begin 9:00 am Jamaica time.

Squad: Jaguars — Leon Johnson (captain), Christopher Barnwell, Devendra Bishoo, Anthony Bramble, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Vishaul Singh, Nial Smith.

Scorpions — John Campbell (captain), Assad Fudadin, Jermaine Blackwood, Paul Palmer, Nkrumah Bonner, Denis Smith, Peat Salmon, Derval Green, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, Patrick Harty, Jamie Merchant, Oraine Williams.

— Sanjay Myers