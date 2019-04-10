Bravo falls cheaply, Hodge hits fifty as India dominate

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Left-hander Darren Bravo's form remained a worry after he failed against India here yesterday as West Indies 'A' suffered a batting collapse on the penultimate day of their three-day match at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

In desperate need of confidence ahead of next week's start of the opening Test against India, Bravo lasted 45 minutes and 21 balls for his 11 before edging a drive at seamer Umesh Yadav to second slip.

The 30-year-old has been named in the Test squad, but is in the middle of a wretched run of form. He scraped 36 runs from five innings in the Ireland Tri-Nations Series back in May before scoring 19 and zero in his only two innings at the ICC World Cup.

In his first Test series in 28 months following a public falling out with Cricket West Indies, Bravo managed only 59 runs from five innings against England earlier this year.

While Bravo failed, opener Kavem Hodge stepped up to top-score with 51 as West Indies 'A', responding to India's 297 for six declared overnight, were dismissed for 181 in their first innings.

Captain Jahmar Hamilton struck 33, while veteran left-hander Jonathan Carter chipped in with 26, but the remainder of the Windies 'A' line-up struggled.

The hosts failed to muster any significant partnerships and the best was a 26-run stand for the fourth wicket between Hodge and Jason Mohammed (6).

All told, Hodge faced 100 balls in 141 minutes, hitting eight fours before he was fifth out with the score on 94, lbw to seamer Ishant Sharma in the fifth over after lunch, playing around a full-length delivery.

Hamilton got a start, striking four fours in a 72-ball knock before he was last out, while Carter also got in, lashing two fours and a six in a 35-ball innings before falling to a catch at silly point off left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Umesh Yadav (3-19), fellow fast bowler Ishant (3-21) and left-arm spinner Kuldeep (3-35) all picked up three wickets each.

Batting a second time, India got an unbeaten 48 from Hanuma Vihari as they reached 84 for one at the close.

Scoreboard



INDIA 1st Innings 297 for six decl

WEST INDIES “A” 1st Innings

J Solozano b I Sharma 9

K Hodge lbw b I Sharma 51

B King b I Sharma 4

DM Bravo b U Yadav 11

J Mohammed run out 6

J Carter b K Yadav 26

*+J Hamilton c U Yadav b K

Yadav 33

R Powell b U Yadav 16

R Shepherd c Rahane b U Yadav

1

K Pierre b K Yadav 17

K Harding not out 4

Extras (w1, nb2) 3

TOTAL (all out, 56.1 overs) 181

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-30, 3-51,

4-77, 5-94, 6-115, 7-136, 8-140,

9-164, 10-181

Bowling: I Sharma 8-1-21-3

(w1), Bumrah 11-0-45-0 (nb2);

U Yadav 10-4-19-3; Saini 6-0-

20-0; Jadeja 12-2-41-0; K Yadav

9.1-1-35-3

INDIA 2nd Innings

M Agarwal c wkpr Hamilton b

Shepherd 13

*A Rahane not out 20

H Vihari not out 48

Extras (lb2, nb1) 3

TOTAL (1 wkt, 35 overs) 84

Fall of wickets: 1-22

Bowling: Mindley 4-2-8-

0, Harding 5-0-15-0 (nb1),

Shepherd 9-6-22-0, Carter 5-2-3-1, Pierre 7-1-26-0, Hodge 4-1- 7-0, Mohammed 1-0-1-0

Position: India lead by 200 runs with nine second innings wickets standing

Players-a-side: 16 (11 bat, 11 field)

Umpires: G Brathwaite, L Reifer Jr