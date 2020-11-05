Bravo, Hetmyer will boost WI's chances, says Blackwood

WEST INDIES cricketer Jermaine Blackwood believes the return of batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer will boost the Test team's chances on the New Zealand tour.

Both left-handers, along with pace bowler Keemo Paul, turned down last summer's Test series in England due to novel coronavirus concerns, but the trio agreed to make the New Zealand trek.

Against the Englishmen, West Indies stunningly won the first Test in Southampton, but their batting imploded in back-to-back matches in Manchester, and they lost the series 1-2 to surrender the Wisden Trophy.

“I have confidence in the top order to now get the job done,” Blackwood, 28, told the Jamaica Observer.

“Our top order didn't really get the runs that we wanted in England, but I have all confidence in the top order because Darren Bravo is back in the team and Shimron Hetmyer,” the Jamaican batsman added.

The Phil Simmons-coached Caribbean men arrived in New Zealand last week for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals between November 27 and December 15. Though members of the contingent are currently in quarantine, training is allowed.

The 23-year-old Hetmyer played the most recent of his 16 Test matches against Afghanistan in India a year ago. The attacking batsman, captain of the West Indies Under-19s when they won the Youth World Cup in 2016, averages 27.93 with a best of 93.

Bravo, 31, has not featured in the longest format since India's 2019 Test tour of the Caribbean which ran from August to September. He was forced out of the second and final match after struggling with concussion from a head injury he sustained while batting.

The experienced stroke maker was overlooked for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, but strong performances in regional cricket paved the way for his recall.

Bravo has scored eight centuries and 17 fifties in 54 Test matches. His career batting average of 37.69 is way superior to that of any other West Indies player Down Under.

No West Indies batsman entered the England tour with a Test career average over 35. And not many ended the series with their batting reputation enhanced as West Indies struggled against the hosts' skilful pace bowling attack.

In six innings the Caribbean men combined for 300 only once — in the first Test triumph.

Blackwood (211 runs at 35.16) and Shamarh Brooks (195 runs at 32.5) were the only West Indians to average over 30 in the series.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who began the tour under loads of pressure due to a prolonged wretched run, aggregated 176 at 29.33.

The New Zealand assignment is expected to be no less difficult. The powerful New Zealanders are especially difficult to beat at home, and West Indies have not won a Test series in that country since 1995. When West Indies last went there three years ago they were heavily beaten in both Tests.

Blackwood said he and his batting teammates are ready for the challenge expected from the New Zealand pace attack, especially left-armer Neil Wagner, who has had plenty success against West Indies and other teams with his armoury of short-pitched deliveries.

“New Zealand have a very good [bowling] attack — they have experienced fast bowlers. Once we can go out there and conquer those bowlers we'll come from the tour victorious,” he told the Observer.

“We know Wagner is going to come and give us a lot of short balls, so we have to be prepared for that and be prepared for anything,” the diminutive batsman said.