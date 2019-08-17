Bravo in search of form in tour match as India Tests loom

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Much of the spotlight will fall on left-hander Darren Bravo when he turns out for West Indies 'A' in a three-day tour match against India starting at Coolidge Cricket Ground here today.

The Trinidadian has endured modest success since returning to international cricket last November following a well-publicised spat with former Cricket West Indies President Dave Cameron, and subsequently lost his place in both the One-Day International and Twenty20 sides.

His 59 runs from five innings in the three-Test series against England earlier this year only served to reaffirm his troubles at the crease.

He remains one of West Indies' most experienced batsmen in the longest format, however, and along with vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite is the only player with more than 50 Tests to his name.

Bravo has eight hundreds and 17 fifties, and averages 38 from 52 Tests; West Indies will be hoping he finds form in the coming days, ahead of the opening Test bowling off at Vivian Richards Cricket Ground next Thursday.

He will be joined in the 14-man West Indies 'A' squad by rookie opener John Campbell, who impressed in the only three Tests of his career against England, but without really dominating.

The 25-year-old averaged 35 from six innings, but more importantly, struck up an excellent partnership with fellow opener Brathwaite with whom he shared four half-century stands.

West Indies white-ball specialist, all-rounder Rovman Powell, will also feature in the three-day game along with left-handed batsman Jonathan Carter and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, both of whom have also represented the senior teams in the shorter formats.

The side will be led by wicketkeeper/batsman Jahmar Hamilton.

The contest is India's only tour match before the opening Test.

SQUAD — Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Akim Fraser, Keon Harding, Kavem Hodge, Brandon King, Jason Mohammed, Marquino Mindley, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jeremy Solozano.