Brazilian star Oscar says he would play for China
Shanghai , China (AFP) — F ormer Chelsea attacking midfielder Oscar says he would be willing to ditch his Brazilian passport to play for China — if Fifa changed its rules.
Oscar, who moved from the Premier League to Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shanghai SIPG for a still-Asian-record 60 million euros in January 2017, made the last of his 48 appearances for Brazil in 2015.
Under current rules, the 28-year-old cannot switch to play for another country because he featured for Brazil in official competition, including the 2014 World Cup in his homeland.
Asked by State broadcaster CGTN if he would consider playing for China if the naturalisation rules changed, Oscar replied: “I can think about it because, as I said, it's difficult to go to the Brazilian national team now because I'm here.
“But in China everyone sees how good I play so if in the end the China national team needs a good midfielder, I think I can help if they change.
“I like China but the players now, if they change the nationality to go to China, they (the team) can do better.”
As a quick fix to boost their Qatar 2022 World Cup hopes, China last year began naturalising a few players who had no family links to the world's most populous country.
The first was Brazilian-born striker Elkeson, 31, who is now known as Ai Kesen and has played four times for China, scoring three goals. At least two other Brazilians are believed to have been naturalised since.
Oscar has been one of the top players in the Chinese Super League since arriving from Chelsea and topped the assists charts over the past two seasons.
SIPG began their CSL campaign yesterday against Tianjin Teda at a neutral venue behind closed doors, part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy