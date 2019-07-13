Briana Williams added to Pan Am U-20 Championships team

Fresh from her record setting run at the NACAC Under-18 Championships in Mexico last weekend, Briana Williams has been added to the Jamaican team that will take part in the Pan American Under-20 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, next weekend.

Williams, who has lowered the National Junior Record this year to 10.94 seconds while placing third in the senior women's 100m at the recent JAAA/Supreme Ventures National Championships in Kingston, is expected to take part in the 100m and the 4x100m relays in Costa Rica.

Her addition will bring the number of athletes to 40 in the team that will see Michael McIntosh as head coach.

Meanwhile, the team was called to a weekend camp, starting yesterday, in Kingston, to continue preparation for the championships that will be held July 19-21.

A gold medal in the men's 200m by Christopher Taylor was Jamaica's lone victory two years ago when the championships were held in Puerto Rico, along with five silver medals and one bronze.

Thirty-one countries are down to take part this year, led by the powerful United States of America who have dominated the championships over the years.

Kai Chang, the IAAF World Under-20 Championships discus throw gold medallist; Wayne Pinnock, the long jump bronze medallist; newcomer Oblique Seville; and an improving Anthony Cox will lead the men's team.

— Paul Reid