Briana Williams announced as Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run 2021 patron

Double World Under-20 champion, Jamaican track athlete Briana Williams will serve as the race patron for the 2021 Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run.

Eighteen-year-old Williams, who had an outstanding year in 2019 when she won several new titles, shared that she is happy and honoured to be named as the patron of the run.

The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run is in its 23rd year and has raised over $450 million for some 40 beneficiaries, and focuses on health and education. Last year, the event raised a record $55.3 million for beneficiaries – Bustamante Hospital for Children, Savanna-la-Mar Hospital and Clifton Boys' Home.

This year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the run will primarily be virtual, with participants running on their own and submitting their times. Sagicor first introduced a virtual run component to the event last year February for its 22nd staging.

Williams, who is a big proponent of giving back, said she is especially happy about the causes that the proceeds from the run will support, and is encouraging everyone to register and donate.

“Being a part of this initiative this year is very special, as it gives me a chance to take part in such a meaningful cause that gives back, while also promoting health and fitness. While things are different this year, I want to encourage everyone to participate and run your own race to support the cause,” Williams said.

Williams is the World Age-15 record holder over 100 metres and the Jamaican Junior Under-20 record holder in both the 100- and 200-metre sprints. She won three gold medals in the 2018 and 2019 Carifta Games, to win the coveted Austin Sealy award twice in a row, the first person to do so since track legend Usain Bolt in 2004.

Williams also took home two gold medals in the World Under-20 Championships in 2018, as well as in the 2019 Under-20 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships. She also won a silver medal in the 2019 Pan American Under-20 Championships.

She has been nominated for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Female Rising Star award and the prestigious Laureus Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award.

For information on how to register for the run, donate to the cause or purchase Sigma Run branded items, visit the website at sagiorsigmarun.com; call 876-936-7980-2 or e-mail at SGJSigmaSecretariat@sagicor.com.