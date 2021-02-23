Briana Williams focused on qualification for first Olympic Games

Young sprinting sensation Briana Williams has one main focus for 2021 and that is to make her first Olympic team.

Only 18 years old, Williams, one of the most talked-about athletes of the next generation of Jamaican sprinters, has had some sensational junior performances that have raised the level of expectations for her senior career which she wants to mark in 2021 by donning the national colours at the biggest sporting spectacle on earth.

Williams was the patron for the biggest 5K charity event held in Jamaica, the Sagicor Sigma run, which was held on Sunday, and she told reporters what she would like to get out of what may still be a difficult 2021 season.

“My goal is to make my first Olympic team; hopefully it's still going to happen, and to go to Diamond League meets for this season.”

With all the challenges facing event managers to host sporting events, Williams had no fear of coming out in support of the race that has raised a lot of money for various charities and organisations over the years.

“I am not in fear; I know that Sagicor is hosting a safe race today (Sunday) and everyone is following the protocols.”

Fortunately for the sprinter, she has been able to train and compete and is hoping that her local counterparts will be able to do likewise soon.

“Training has been going well. I am just looking forward to the meets down the road. Hopefully, the track and field meets here resume soon.”

Williams has shown progress in both the 100m and 200m year over year and hopes to do the same in 2021.

“I just hope to PR in both events, I am not looking for any particular times, just to do better than I did the year before.”

Many of Jamaica's great sprinters such as Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell and Yohan Blake have served as patrons of the Sagicor Sigma 5K, and Williams was pleased to be numbered among such an illustrious list.

“It's a great feeling knowing that we are doing this for a good cause for the hospitals, Port Antonio and Annotto Bay hospitals, to give back because they need donations in these times.”

Despite the race being a virtual one instead of the usual 25,000-person road race, Sagicor was still able to raise over $42 million for the two hospitals and their Get Back on Track Education Programme.

— Dwayne Richards