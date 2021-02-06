Briana Williams hits the track next weekend

World Athletics Under-20 double sprint gold medallist Briana Williams has been chomping at the bit to start her competitive season and Coach Ato Boldon says she will get going next weekend at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix that will be held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, New York.

The meet is usually held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, but was shifted this year out of concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic. Williams says she can't wait to get going.

“I am really excited and also grateful to be able to run in this meet,” Williams said recently. “I have been eager to run, and I have been seeing everyone doing well so far indoors and wanted to give it another try.”

Like most athletes who have been sidelined because of the pandemic, Williams can't wait to get going. “I am going into the race happy and prepared and I just hope to do my best; I feel strong and in shape, and just can't wait to see the time that I will do and I just hope that I will do well.”

Boldon, who has conditioned the athlete all her career, bemoaned the delayed start of the season, and said he would have preferred, all things being equal, that she had started racing already. “She has been begging me to get out of training and into some competitions, but between COVID and the mishap in Freeport, Bahamas, [in December] it just did not work out.”

Williams was scheduled to race at a meet in The Bahamas in late December, but the meet was eventually cancelled as many of the athletes did not show up.

Boldon said Williams was ready to run and might just be ahead of where she was this time last year. “She's ready, she is about as ready as she was last season,” he said. “She opened with 7.2 seconds and then started to get consistent at 7.1. I think she is a little bit ahead of last year, she is in better shape and a little stronger.”

While Williams is eager to see what time she will run, the coach says getting back into the starting blocks is more important for him. “Not really a lot of expectations going into her first race,” he said, “because the truth is it is a lot more important to just get her out of training and back on the horse, so to speak; she is very excited for it and we look forward to a good indoor season that sort of segue into a great outdoors.”