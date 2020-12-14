Briana Williams set for Christmas Classic All-Distance Meet

DOUBLE Under-20 World champion Briana Williams will contest the 300m and 150m event at the Christmas Classic All-Distance Meet in Freeport, The Bahamas, on December 18 and 19.

Williams last competed officially in the 60m in February 2020 at the Millrose Games and was not able to compete much during the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted the cancellation of meets around the globe.

Coach Ato Boldon believes this will be good for her as preparation intensifies for the 2021 season, “The truth is, Briana trains much better when she's chasing something like getting ready for a meet. This is not a big meet as it's still December, but she is training so well that I want to break up the monotony which this meet allows for.”

Williams is also lookng forward to the preseason challenge. “I'm super excited to be competing in The Bahamas. I can't wait to see how I'll do with my time because my coach has been saying that I've been doing well in training this year. I've seen a big improvement over last year and I just can't wait to see what I can do and if I can even catch a personal best in both events.”

The Christmas Classic All-Distance Meet is being hosted by the Neymour's Athletic Club, with the 300m slated for Friday and the 150m on Saturday.