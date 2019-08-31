Herculean Holder

WEST INDIES, admirably led by captain Jason Holder, bowled with plenty of spirit and patience to prevent a powerful India batting line-up from dominating yesterday at Sabina Park.

However, the visitors, held together by exemplary half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and opener Mayank Agarwal, claimed the ascendancy on a captivating day one of the second Test match.

India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, closed on 264-5 after being asked to bat first on a pitch covered by live grass.

Score: India 264-5 (90 overs).

The masterful Kohli hit 76 before medium pacer Holder bowled a beauty of an away cutter to end his innings in the final session.

The 28-year-old Agarwal, who also fell to Holder, struck 55, while Hanuma Vihari is unbeaten on a polished 42. He is set to resume today at 9:30 am with left-hander Rishabh Pant, who is 27 not out.

Holder, 27, matching stamina with no shortage of skill, snared 3-39 from 20 overs. He got strong support from fellow pacer Kemar Roach and debutant off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, who grabbed one wicket each.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss in hot and sunny conditions and chose to field first, undoubtedly influenced by the abundant grass cover.

They gave debuts to the burly Cornwall and wicketkeeper/batsman Jahmar Hamilton, in for out of sorts pacer Miguel Cummins and injured Shai Hope, respectively, while India retained the same team which won the first Test in Antigua and Barbuda by 318 runs.

But before a ball was bowled yesterday, there was a scare when legendary former West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards visibly struggled with illness during pre-game commentary and had to be helped off the field. Reports said heat was the reason and that the ex-regional side captain had recovered in short order. He was later heard on air.

When play started Holder had the first breakthrough in the seventh over, forcing an edge from opener KL Rahul (13) for Cornwall to effortlessly cup the catch at first slip.

Cornwall, who had a part in the first three dismissals, played a more central role in the fall of the second wicket, extracting extra bounce from a delivery to Cheteshwar Pujara. The batsman's cut shot went straight into the hands of Shamarh Brooks at point. He was out for six with the score on 46.

That brought the 30-year-old Kohli to the wicket, and he and Agarwal consolidated with a third-wicket partnership that took India into the post-lunch session without further loss.

As the sun baked the ground and the pitch flattened out, both batsmen played a number of exquisite shots. But after a 69-run stand, Agarwal was cramped for room while wafting at a short-of-a-length ball from Holder to give the reliable Cornwall more catching practice.

The first-Test centurion Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli carried the score to 164, but when on 24 the India vice-captain pushed at a full delivery from Roach and feathered a catch to Hamilton.

At the other end, Kohli looked set for a 26th Test century before the relentless Holder proved his nemesis.

Bowling nagging lines all day, the West Indies captain found the off-stump channel with a length ball that drew Kohli onto the front foot and hit the edge after seaming away off the pitch.

It was just reward for an excellent display from Holder, but it was the last success for the hosts on the day as the stylish Vihari and Rishabh Pant held firm to the close.