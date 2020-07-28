Britany Anderson sets season-best 12.82sec at Back To The Track meet

World Junior record holder Britany Anderson ran a season's best 12.82 seconds (1.3m/s) to win the 100m hurdles event on Saturday's second day of the Back To The Track meet at the National Training Center, Clermont track, in central Florida.

The 19-year-old Anderson was the second Jamaican winner at the meet after Akeem Bloomfield won the men's 400m on Friday with a world-leading 45.07 seconds.

Anderson, who was second by the thinnest of margins in the 100m hurdles final at the World Athletics World Under-20 Championships in Finland in 2018, improved to third-best in the world so far this year and had run a wind-aided 12.71 seconds (3.0m/s) in the heats earlier.

American Tiffany Porter was second in 12.92 seconds and Cindy Ofili third in 12.95 seconds.

Nathon Allen ran a lifetime best 20.45 seconds (0.8m/s) in the 200m, but that was only good for seventh as American World Champion Noah Lyles won in a world-leading 19.94 seconds (0.8m/s), The Bahamas' Steven Gardiner won his section in 19.96 seconds (1.0m/s), second best in the world, while Kenny Bednarek was third overall with 20.19 seconds (0.8m/s).

Another Jamaican, Nickel Ashmeade, was eighth with 20.47 seconds (1.6m/s) after missing the last two seasons.

Jamaican-born Jak Ali Harvey, who represents Turkey, ran 21.06 seconds (1.9m/s) after a 10.33 seconds effort in the 100m on Friday, in his first outdoor meet of the year.

