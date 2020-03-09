British badminton star Hart has love for Jamaica

British badminton star Jordan Hart breezed through to the semi-finals of the women's singles at the Jamaica International Badminton Open Tournament pretty much without breaking a sweat.

The defending women's singles champion was aiming to be the first person ever to repeat as a singles champion at this the sixth staging of the tournament. However, she became unstuck when Linda Zetchiri denied her a chance to repeat with a 21-13, 21-10 win in the semi-finals yesterday.

Hart won her first two games against Jamaican opponents quite comfortably on day one of the tournament. She stopped Taina Daley 21-8, 21-5 in the morning session before returning to ease past Tahlia Richardson 21-6, 21-6 in the afternoon session.

Hart's quarter-final match against Daniela Macias of Peru could have been a difficult encounter but the British national was in no mood to allow her challenger a sniff at victory as she slammed her 21-12, 21-9 to register her third two sets win in a row.

“It was a good match, my quarter-final match. I have been waiting around all day to play so it was a long wait until 4 o'clock today, but I enjoyed my match and got it done and quite comfortably as well. I played well, so I am pleased with my match,” Hart said.

It is only her second time on the island but Hart has enjoyed the time she has been able to spend in Jamaica.

“I really love playing here; I really like the hall. I love the heat. I'm sure lots of people will probably think that I don't like the heat being from the UK, but I actually really like the heat and so far so good.

“Hopefully I can continue the way I have started in the tournament, throughout the next few rounds.”

The wins have come fairly easily so far for the 25-year-old who says that her ease of victory has come through focus.

“I think actually I have not let myself be tested. The first two games were quite comfortable but I have to be sharp, I have to be on it all the time.

“The last time I played (Daniela Macias) it was in three sets, so today [Friday] it was quite comfortable, but I knew if I let it, it would be a tough game. So I had to be on it, so actually I think it's an advantage, cause it's making me make sure I am on my game straight from love-all.

“Hopefully I can continue that throughout the rest of the tournament,” she said.

