Broke at Christmas

A number of National Premier League clubs have shut down training following the announcement last Wednesday by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton that there would be no football for the rest of 2020.

The news from Dr Tufton came less than 24 hours after Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Vice-President Raymond Anderson expressed optimism that football would return, sometime this month. But with the health minister pouring cold water on that possibility, clubs that have been living in hope since September have now been forced to accept the inevitable, that football is dead on the island, at least for the rest of the year.

Football came to a halt at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and since the cancellation of the 2019-2020 season by the JFF in May, there has been only one sanctioned game of football on the island.

On November 5, Waterhouse Football Club played Arcahaie Football Club of Haiti in the Scotiabank Concacaf League at the Stadium East Field which gave rise to optimism that the premier league would be able to restart.

However, despite the optimism portrayed by the JFF, the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) has not, at any time, given any indication that it would authorise the return of the sport. So, it came as no surprise to many when the doors were slammed shut on the possibility of a 2020 return.

Some teams that had continued training with the hopes of a December restart have pulled the plug as they await something definitive from the authorities.

Tivoli Gardens FC Head Coach Phillip Williams says that they stopped training immediately after the news from the MOHW filtered through.

“We stopped last week after the news of no football for 2020. We are waiting for a next proposed date, then we will set a date to restart.

“It's very rough financially to have this prolonged preseason,” he added.

Williams also admitted that it had been challenging to keep his players motivated and that he was uncertain if they would receive any pay during the holiday period while no football is being played.

Humble Lion FC has also suspended its training sessions indefinitely.

“It would just be wasting money. We will not restart until I am given a definitive date for the restart of the league,” Head Coach Andrew Price stated.

The good news for the Humble Lion players is, however, that they will continue to receive a stipend during the holidays.

Meanwhile, at Molynes United FC, while training is officially off, Head Coach Calvert Fitzgerald has asked the players to train twice weekly.

“It's rough; we only train two times a week just to keep them in touch with the ball. They are not taking too kindly to the news, but they understand that we have no control over when it starts, but it doesn't make it easier,” Fitzgerald disclosed.

“They have no pay cheque to look for this December. It's going to be a very bad Christmas. I feel so sorry for them. I encourage them to try and get a little work if possible,” added Fitzgerald.

The Molynes United head coach was bemused as to the real reasons why football has not yet resumed in Jamaica.

“We seem to be the only country not interested in starting our league. I am wondering what is the reason for it. It's not making any sense to me. Nobody is asking the authorities for the true reason behind the refusal to give permission for the league to start. This is when we really need strong leadership,” said a disgruntled Fitzgerald.

Dr Tufton has stated that his ministry will take a look at the situation as it relates to a restart sometime in January.