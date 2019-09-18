Bruce Bicknell receives 'greatest birthday present'

Waterhouse Football Club registered the largest margin of victory so far in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) when they thrashed Harbour View FC 7-0 at Waterhouse Stadium on Sunday night.

Playing in front of a capacity crowd that included club chairman Bruce Bicknell, Waterhouse registered their third win of the season to go to the top of the table. It was a stylish and impressive performance from the team which delighted the chairman no end.

Bicknell, who turned 54 on Sunday, declared that the win was the best birthday present ever.

“This is the greatest birthday present I have ever received. I am so proud of these guys — they have worked so hard, they are focused, they are fit, they are hungry to win and they just played like real professionals tonight. I am very proud of them.”

Waterhouse have been impressive not only in the local Red Stripe Premier League but also in the Scotiabank Concacaf League and will be hosting FC Motagua at the National Stadium next week Wednesday in the first-leg semi-final.

Bicknell is confident that his team will continue to do well in the tournament.

“The preparation is key and I really think our guys have the right mindset to get the work done and beat them (FC Motagua) on the 25th.”

The Tankweld owner also appealed for local support at the game.

“Please come and support Waterhouse on the 25th at the National Stadium in your thousands, we need you,” he said.

Team Captain Keithy Simpson said the team made a decision to do something for the chairman ahead of the start of the match.

“We want to give a big thanks to the chairman. Without him the club wouldn't have been in this position,” he said. “Not only the financial backing, his forever support towards players and staff.

“When we heard before the game that it was his birthday we came together and decided that we want him to enjoy his birthday.

“As you saw, everybody was clicking out there. This was a special birthday (present) for Mr Bruce Bicknell.”

Assistant Coach Damion Gordon praised the work rate of his players and is looking for further positive results in both competitions.

“Preparation is always the same, but we did it a little bit different based on the [Scotiabank Concacaf League] but all in all it's just the players. They are willing to work, they are willing to put their minds to it and also their bodies, so it's all about a positive result and we are moving as a unit,” he said.

Waterhouse's next assignment will be away to Humble Lion in RSPL on Sunday.