Bruce DuQuesnay shoots perfect score in Christmas Hamper sporting clays

Bruce DuQuesnay shot a perfect hundred to top a massive field of 130 shooters on Sunday at the Jamaica Skeet Club in Portmore. He is only the second gunner to shoot 100 in sporting clays in Jamaica.

DuQuesnay was very pleased with his performance. “I feel good. It was a great day. Targets were on the softer side but I enjoyed it. Today was a day that I kinda focus on my mental side of things to make sure that I was doing the right technique, reading the birds the right way and just focus on every bird one at a time.”

He said that it was not all easy though as there were some hard “true pairs” stations that challenged him.

DeQuesnay mentioned his mentor, uncle Peter McConnell, who was the last person to shoot 100 in sporting clays at the club about 15-20 years ago. That was the only other time that someone shot 100 in sporting clays in Jamaica.

“I am actually ecstatic about my performance today,” he added. Interestingly McConnell provided the prize that DuQuesnay selected during the award ceremony. DuQuesnay also had high praises for Khaleel Azan, who taught him the sport.

Top female shooter Wendy McMaster was in fine form as she posted her best score ever when she shot 90 to win the Ladies Class and claim second place in her class (C Class), where she competes among the men for top honours.

“It's my highest score in sporting clay tournament and I feel very, very happy,” she said.

“I always feel exceptionally good when I am improving. It's not an easy sport, it's mostly men and I am competing against the men and I am happy that I placed second in my class today. The highest shot 94 and I was just a tap behind the winner of my class and I am happy.”

McMaster indicated that her goal for 2020 is be the first female to qualify for the Super Six at the nationals (the final event for the National Shotgun Championship).

President of the Jamaica Skeet Club Jordan Samuda commented on the year.

“I can't say enough. This year has had some ups and downs, but it had more ups than downs, and it's been a great year. We've had greater participation [and] greater membership. The Christmas Hamper this year is a testament to that. We've had more participants than we have ever had before, and I am looking forward to 2020 to even have a bigger turnout. Our membership is growing, junior membership is growing, our hot shots programme is growing. It's going to be a great year.”

The top three in the various classes were: A Class — Chris Ziadie 96, Craig Simpson 96, and Danzell Knight 95. B Class — Jordan Samuda 95, Alex Cunningham 93, and Zachary Harris 93. C Class — Todd Lazarus 94, Wendy McMaster 90, and Adam Harris 89 and Dominic Simpson 89. D Class — Richard Todd 99, Toby McConnell 88, and Zaniel Knight 86. E Class — Andrew Simpson 84, Winston Quest 84, and Jason Watt 78. Ladies Class — Wendy McMaster 90, Renee Rickhi 76, and Marguerite Harris 70. Hunters or Beginners Class — Joshua Lyn 82, Bobby Vaughn 78, and Chris Fung Chung 77. Juniors — Danzell Knight 95, Todd Lazarus 94, and Peter MaFood 91. Sub Juniors Class — Ryan Lue 73, Aliana McMaster 70, and Noah Azan 70.