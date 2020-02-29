After Head Coach Xavier Gilbert declared the need for significant improvements, Jamaica's young Reggae Girlz have responded with aplomb and will seek to continue their rich vein of form in the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship knockout round against Bermuda in Dominican Republic today.

Jamaica will again be at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal for the 12:00 pm Jamaica time fixture, which will precede the Canada versus Cuba encounter, scheduled for 3:00 pm.

The Jamaicans, who went unbeaten on their way to topping Group E with seven points and 11 goals to their name, are poised to take another step closer to an historic Fifa World Cup qualification with victory over Bermuda.

However, Hubert Busby, advisor to the Gilbert-led coaching staff, knows that it is easier said than done.

Despite their 4-4, 4-1, and 3-1 scorelines against Guatemala, El Salvador, and Canada, respectively, Busby noted that they will by no means grandstand against Bermuda, who will come in fresh and determined to take their scalp.

“At this stage of the tournament there is no lesser opponent, Bermuda are here for a reason and every time two Caribbean teams meet, it is always a tough game so imagine this one that is in the last 16.

“For Bermuda, this game will in some aspects be their final, so we have to make sure that we are competitive and focus because obviously they are going to be highly motivated to play against Jamaica,” Busby told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Busby pointed out that prior to the historic victory against Canada, the challenge to the young Reggae Girlz has always been to build on each performance, and that task remains the same for today's contest and beyond.

Should the Jamaicans win today, they will go on to face host Dominican Republic or El Salvador in the quarter-finals, where another victory could possibly see them come face to face with 2018 beaten finalists United States or Canada in the semi-finals.

“The coaching staff is extremely pleased with how the players have responded, the challenge to them was to improve each and every game and they have been able to do that so far. They are a bright, energetic group and they are always eager to go out there and play and show the world what they can do for their country,” Busby reasoned.

He continued: “The key truly is about the focus, I know it is easy to look ahead to potential matchups, but the truth is we have just gone from day-to-day. The next training session, the next film session, training again, and then the game; so we have just been taking each day on its merit, trying not to overthink things, but just keeping focus on the next task.

“So obviously now we will focus our attention on Bermuda and try to find some film on them, but the most important really, is just to focus on the things that we have been doing well leading into each game.”

The coaching staff is expected to make one change to the starting team from the Canada fixture, as Marlee Fray seems set to regain her spot in the three-pronged attack in place of Sydoney Clarke.

Fray will once again partner with Lacey-Ann Murray and Chantelle Parker, with Captain Jody Brown expected to play a central attacking midfield role on top of Nevillegail Able and Peyton McNamara.

Ella Dennis will again start in goal, shadowed by Lauren Reid, Jaden Roberts, Gabrielle Gayle, and Malia Atkins.

Only the March 8 finalists will qualify for the World Cup to be hosted by Costa Rica and Panama.

Jamaica's best finish at this tournament was fourth in 2006 in Mexico.

This will be the first-ever co-hosting of a Fifa youth tournament, and the second-ever co-hosting of a Fifa tournament after the 2002 Fifa World Cup.