Bucc Shot top inaugural Hyundai Cup Golf Tournament

Bucc Shot won the inaugural Hyundai Cup Golf Tournament in an exciting sudden death shoot-out win over Star Bucc at Caymanas Golf Club on Saturday.

The unique golf tournament, played over three days — June 29, July 7 and July 20 — saw the winners getting the chance to play in the ProAm tournament of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA)-sanctioned Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic next March.

Both Bucc Shot and Star Buccs advanced to the final after topping their groups, following the three days of action.

The group stage turned out to be a close finish as both group leaders Star Buccs and Bucc Shot tied their day-three matches but that was sufficient to top their respective groups.

Bucc Shot won Group A with two-and-a-half points, just ahead of Crocs with two points and Caymanas on one point. Hot Spring were fourth in the four-team group with half point.

Star Bucc won Group B, also with two-and-a-half points, ahead of second-placed Mega Buccs with two points. Big Spring were third with a point and Legends fourth with one half point.

Both group winners were then asked to select three players for the grand finale and Bucc Shot non-playing captain Greg Chong chose Jodi Barrow, Quentin Hugh Sam and Stephen Chang, while Star Buccs' captain Andre Foote selected John O'Donoghue, Nigel Knight and Mike Bradford.

They were asked to play just three holes in the very challenging alternate shot format. But after three holes, the teams were still tied and they went into sudden death, where the winner of any hole would be crowned champion and eventually the Bucc Shot team emerged victorious.

Bucc Shot's captain Greg Chong was ecstatic as he collected the Hyundai Cup.

“I would like to thank our team, well done. To the rest of you, well played. Congrats, better luck next year,” he added.

Hyundai's Regional Marketing Director Rodolfo Guzman was pleased with what transpired.

“This event brought golfers together from across Jamaica in teams to vie for the title of Hyundai Cup champion. Congratulations to the winners Bucc Shot, who played phenomenally throughout the competition, as well as to the runners-up Star Bucc, who played great matches,” said Guzman.

“It was exciting to see the team spirit, camaraderie and friendly competitiveness over the three tournament days as you all displayed great sportsmanship,” he added.

“From this tournament we will sponsor two golfers to play in the ProAm at Corales PGA in [the] Dominican Republic, and they can bring a guest to share this magnificent experience that will be enhanced by the hospitalities courtesy of Magna Motors Group,” said Guzman.

Following the Championship play-off, sponsor Hyundai had a bonus feature, where randomly selected players competed in a Closest-to-the-pin shoot-out for two all-expenses-paid spots in the Pro-Am of the Corales Puntacana PGA event next March in the Dominican Republic.

The happy winners were Tony Allison from the Runaway Bay Legends and Metry Seaga from Star Bucc.

Tournament director Peter Lindo was very pleased with the support from both the golfers and the sponsors, and looks forward to an equally exciting event next year.