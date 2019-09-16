Bumpy field denies JC large margin of victory against Vauxhall

Jamaica College (JC) scored a routine 2-0 win over Vauxhall High to register their third victory of the season in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Manning Cup Group E game on Friday, but the scoreline could have been some much different had their strikers turned up with their scoring boots on.

Senior striker Shaniel Thomas got the opening goal in the 19th minute when he powered home a header at the back post for the 'True Blues'.

Four minutes later Gavin Baker scored the easiest of chances after a mistake by the Vauxhall defence, as the hosts threatened to run riot.

But the expected onslaught never materialised through a combination of a green block by Vauxhall and profligacy on the part of the JC strikers.

After coasting through the latter stages of the first half, JC just never got going as an attacking force in the second half. Even though Davion Ferguson rang the changes, the expected deluge of goals never happened, as the strikers missed more than a handful of easy chances.

JC Assistant Coach Jermaine Miller thought his boys managed the game well despite the low score.

“It was a good game of football. We came out and got two first-half goals and from there we managed the game and took charge,” he said.

Surprisingly, Miller complained about the state of his own field, suggesting that it may have cost them scoring more goals.

“It's work in progress. We missed some easy goal-scoring opportunities but the surface didn't help us at all, it's a bit bumpy.”

He did stress that at this stage of the season, getting three points was the main objective.

“The most important thing is to get a win on a match day. We are three from three so we are thankful for the wins and we are just taking it game by game.”

Miller was coy when asked if his team could regain the trophy they gave up last season.

“Let's see,” was his response.

Keon Broderick thinks that the main objectives laid out for his team were met even though they came away without a point.

“Coming into this game our objective was basically to press them high up the park and not to give them any time, especially in the middle of the field.

“In the first half we did that quite well, however in the penalty area we gave up a simple goal,” he bemoaned.

Broderick was also pleased with the tactical display of his players against a high-quality JC unit.

“All in all tactically it was a good matchup, where JC tried to open up and play some football to try to pick us off, but how we set up in terms of pressing them in the middle of the park and also counter-pressing, then whenever we lost the ball in the final third I think we did a good job.

“I am really pleased with the effort that the boys gave, not really pleased with the result, but with the effort more so,” he concluded.

