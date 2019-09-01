Bumrah wraps coils around Windies

Jasprit Bumrah's spellbinding exhibition of swing bowling — highlighted by a hat-trick — and a maiden Test cricket 100 from Hanuma Vihari catapulted India into total command as West Indies wilted at Sabina Park yesterday.

Entering today's third day of the second Test, the West Indies, trailing the two-match series 0-1, are 87-7 in reply to the visitors' first-innings score of 416.

The not out batsmen are Rahkeem Cornwall, on four, and wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton, on two.

Scores: India 416 (140.1 overs); West Indies 87-7 (33 overs).

Pacer Bumrah, who took 5-7 in the second innings of India's 318-run first-Test victory, wiped out the West Indies top order in sunny conditions yesterday to finish the day with 6-16 from nine overs and one ball.

Bowling at high pace from his unorthodox run up and delivery action, the 25-year-old, playing in his 12th Test match, swung the ball around with magical effect on a grass-covered pitch.

During a three-ball burst he got rid of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase, making him the third Indian bowler to register a hat-trick in Test cricket after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.

Before that, Vihari, 25, in his sixth Test, bettered his previous best of 93 to make a well-thought-out 111. Medium pacer Jason Holder, the West Indies Captain, snared 5-77 to reach 100 wickets in 39 Tests.

West Indies interim Head Coach Floyd Reifer rued India getting to 416 after they resumed yesterday on 264-5.

“It's a tough day today. We started the day aiming to bowl out India for about 330. It's just a matter of us not seizing the key moments in the game,” he said during yesterday's press conference.

“Our batting — disappointing again, what can I say? We didn't leave alone a lot of balls early. When the ball is moving around a lot you've got to play as late as possible and try to leave alone as possible. I know the fans will be disappointed,” Reifer added, regarding the batting meltdown.

Vihari said he had a long night contemplating how he could get to the century landmark.

“When I was overnight on 42 I didn't sleep really well. My thoughts were just on getting a really big score today, and I'm happy I could get to that three-figure mark.”

He noted the difficulty facing Bumrah and expressed relief the crafty bowler is on his side.

“We really enjoy watching him bowl, and we are very fortunate that he is in our team rather than in the opposition's. He's got a long career ahead, and I wish he'll take a lot more hat-tricks,” he told reporters.

India began the day from their overnight score of 264-5 with Vihari and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 42 and 27, respectively.

Holder, who was terrific to prise out three wickets on Friday's opening day, got left-hander Pant with the first ball of the morning, the delivery landing on a length and shaping in from outside off to shatter into middle stump.

Frustration got the best of Ravindra Jadeja and he slogged against the off spin of debutant Cornwall to sky a chance to Bravo at mid on. The left hander made 16 from 69 balls.

Vihari, on 64, was given a life when John Campbell put down a difficult chance at slip. But otherwise the middle-order batsman was effortless against spin and pace, playing mostly along the carpet, particularly through the leg side.

A quick single to the onside off pacer Kemar Roach's bowling took him to triple figures. At the other end, Ishant Sharma brought up his maiden 50 shortly after, as the pair made West Indies toil during a 112-run eighth-wicket partnership.

The fatigue showed as the day wore on, underlined by numerous instances of sloppy fielding.

Sharma eventually went to part-time spinner for an 80-ball 57, while Mohammed Shami gave Cornwall his third wicket of the innings.

Vihari's monumental knock ended when he miscued a drive to mid off and was caught by Roach, giving Holder a deserved fifth wicket of the innings. The batsman struck 16 fours, while facing 225 deliveries.

When West Indies batted their horror show began from the seventh over.

Bumrah, bowling from the Courtney Walsh End, expertly shaped a perfectly pitched ball across left-hander Campbell, with the edge flying to wicketkeeper Pant.

A similar delivery had Bravo offering a low catch to KL Rahul at second slip, while a ball later Brooks played across the line to an in swinger and was trapped leg before wicket. He reviewed the decision but video technology showed it would have clattered into leg stump.

The very next delivery, Chase was also beaten by an in swinger, but was given not out. A review taken by India Captain Virat Kohli proved the umpire wrong and assured Bumrah's place in bowling history.

Bumrah also accounted for opener Kraigg Braithwaite, who edged an out swinger to be caught behind the stumps as the regional side slumped to 22-5.

But the bowler left the field due to suspected cramp in his left calf after bowling one ball in the 15th over — the heat from the afternoon sun seemingly rescuing the West Indies batsmen.

Fellow pacer Shami bowled Shimron Hetmyer after the young left-handed batsman drove loose at a full delivery to leave the hosts 67-6.

The mesmerising Bumrah returned to the bowling attack and sent Holder back with his first ball as the West Indies captain misjudged a flash at a short ball and was caught by substitute fielder Rohit Sharma at mid off.