Burrowes, Knibbs have rough opening day at Latin America Amateur Golf Champs

Jamaica's golfers Justin Burrowes and William Knibbs found the going rough on the first day of the 6th Latin America Amateur Championships (LAAC) at the Mayakoba's El Camaleon Golf Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico, yesterday.

Burrowes ended the day on seven over par seventy-eight, while Knibbs was two strokes better on five over par seventy-six. The course is a par 71.

They teed off less than an hour apart on hole number one andthey will tee off at the same time on day two today with Burrowes set to get going at 8:18 am and Knibbs at 9:02.

Like they did on the first day, the Jamaican pair will face the cut line for the top 50 golfers, and that set will play for two additional days to determine the overall winner.

The 72-hole championships will run through to Sunday.

Burrowoes and Knibbs said that they were affected by the heavy wind on the day which was not a factor during their two-day practice rounds.

“I shot 78, seven over. It was rough. I am sure it was rough for everybody. My score was higher than I expected for myself, but the wind was very strong today, said Burrowes.

He shot four over par 40 on the front nine and three over par 38 on the back nine. Overall he had one birdie, four bogeys and two double bogeys.

Knibbs fared better with five over for 41 on the front nine and an even par back nine. His front nine showed three bogeys and a double bogey, while his back nine showed two birdies and two bogeys.

“[On] the front nine, I dropped a few shots in places where I thought I could have done better, but I was really proud of myself for the way I fought from the back nine, made a couple birdies and offset that with a couple bogeys, but all in all the five over score for the day was not bad, right in the thick of things,” he said.

At the end of the day's play, Knibbs was tied for 24, while Burrowes was tied for 49. The best-placed golfer was Ivan Camelo Rameriz of Colombia after posting three under par 68.