Burrowes makes cut in Latin America Amateur Golf Champs

Justin Burrowes made the cut at the sixth Latin America Amateur Championships (LAAC) in Riviera Maya at Mayakoba's El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico yesterday, the second day of the championship.

This is his second-consecutive time making the cut in the championship.

Burrows shot four over par 75 to be tied for 38th on the leader board with a total score of 153.

He started day two on hole number 10 and posted one birdie and two double bogeys to end the back nine on three over 38. He fared better on the front nine where he sent down another birdie and two bogeys for a one over 37.

Burrowes was pleased with his performance so far. “Fortunately, I made the cut. Yesterday my driving was a bit shaky. Driving on this golf course is definitely at a premium. I managed to drive the ball much better today and it reflected in my score. Today was probably tougher than yesterday, so I was pleased to improve my score and make the cut.”

Having made the cut, he will continue to play the full four days. The championships ends tomorrow.

He will tee off at 8:29 am today.

His first-day score was seven over par 78 and that meant he was tied for 47th on the leaderboard.

William Knibbs, the other Jamaica representative at the championships, was on the verge of making the cut but bogeyed the last three holes and ended outside the cutline. He shot 10 over par 81 in the second round to end on 157 overall, after shooting five over par 76 on day one. He ended day one tied for 23rd.