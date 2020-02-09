Busby gets presidential backing

Michael Ricketts says he would back Canadian-born Hubert Busby for head coach of the senior women's programme on a more sustained basis.

Busby, who had a brief stint with the Reggae Boyz as a goalkeeper, recently completed a short run as acting head coach of the senior Reggae Girlz during the ongoing Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers in Texas.

While there is no urgency to fill the position on a more long-term basis after Head Coach Hue Menzies and assistant Lorne Donaldson quit the programme, Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Presient Ricketts said he thought Busby would be a “prime candidate”.

“I know he is a good coach and I have watched him for a while; I have done my own investigations…I think whatever happens, Busby has a role to play as I think he could make a positive contribution, we just need to sit with him and have a fulsome discussion and then we can chart the way forward.

“But Busby would be my choice and the Marley Foundation is also very supportive of him and that is a very key component. The Marley Foundation is saying now that they not only want to support women's football, but Jamaica's football on a whole and we have been having those discussions as they wish to help us market the programme,” Ricketts noted.

“So yes, we want to work closely with him, and after some introspection as it relates to the Olympic qualification, then we will have a discussion with him, and I as president will certainly try to give him as much support as possible,” Ricketts went on.

Busby had indicated that he would be willing to continue in the position if asked, but noted that a clear path in moving women's football forward had to be devised and laid before he would be comfortable to commit long-term.

The Girlz — who historically qualified for the Fifa Women's World Cup in France last summer — were eliminated from the Olympic Qualifiers, suffering 0-1 loss to Mexico, then a 0-9 demolition to powerhouse Canada. They, however, restored some pride with a parting shot by whipping first-time contenders St Kitts and Nevis 7-0.

Ricketts said while he knew the group would be tough, the JFF head honcho could not mask his disappointment with the result against the Canadians.

“I must say I was very disappointed that we got nine from Canada, and having just come from qualifying for the World Cup, this was tough…and yes we know that Canada has one of the best women's programmes in the world, but losing to them like that was tough,” he expressed.

Ricketts said a review of the tournament will be conducted as part of the process of gathering information that seeks to help put the women's football programme on a more solid foundation.

“The senior Girlz will be out of action for a while, so we have some time to look at and to reorganise the senior women's programme.

“Xavier Gilbert will be in charge of the Under-20s, and we had asked Busby to have oversight responsibilities over the Under-20s and Under-17s, but Busby had started work with the Under-17s, so we will ask him to continue there for now.

“Funding for our women's football is always an issue, so we were never able to prepare how we ought to…but I have said we have to find ways to better fund these programmes, and we will be making an announcement soon as we will have a new chairman of the finance committee and a director, and the two new additions are to help us in the process of getting finances,” Ricketts said.

In Thursday's edition of the Jamaica Observer, Girlz captain and star striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw urged the JFF that more efforts need to be placed on preparing the team ahead of major tournaments.

Ricketts said he is in solidarity with the position of the FC Bordeaux striker who called for more camps and international friendlies.

“I agree with her, but again it goes back to a lack of funds as we would love to give the Girlz more camps and more friendlies. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Marley Foundation and its CEO, Cedella Marley, who have given sterling support, but we need more. Yes, we would have liked to have more international games and more camps, and what Miss Shaw has said, I have to agree with her and this is something we must work on,” said the JFF boss.

Over the past couple of years, the relationship between the JFF and players/coaches has deteriorated due to a number of boardroom issues. However, Ricketts thinks the interaction between the sides has started to smooth out in recent times.

“I am sure the relationship has improved over the last month or so, especially since Busby has taken over as we have been having lots of open discussions, and that would have given us the opportunity to improve on our relationship with the coaching staff and the players, and with the advent of new coaches and new mindsets, I am pretty certain that the relationship will get better,” Ricketts concluded.

— Sean Williams