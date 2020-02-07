Busby says he would consider staying on as Girlz coach, but...

Despite the conditions under which he was appointed, interim Head Coach of the Reggae Girlz team, Hubert Busby expressed that he is ready and willing to assume the role permanently if asked to do so.

Though the team failed in their efforts to secure an historic Olympic berth at Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers in Texas, Busby, who was virtually on a trial run for the tournament following the resignation of previous Head Coach Hue Menzies, believes some strides were made between the players and coaching staff, which can be built on.

However, he was quick to point out that moving the programme forward would require serious collaborations with the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), and its administration paying more attention to details.

The country's governing body of football has often been knocked for its seeming lack of interest in the women's programme, and once again came under fire for another failed campaign, as the team was only afforded one camp lasting just over a week, heading into the qualifiers.

“First of all, obviously if the conditions are right and there's a serious collaborative effort for the programme to progress, obviously I would once again be honoured to lead my country in this role. I do think there needs to be some true strategic planning and putting things in place that are vitally important, not just for the [senior] women's programme, but the youth programme as well.

“If you truly look at other national teams and how far they've come, all you have to do is look how much investment has gone into to the youth programmes to see what comes through. So I'd love to be a part of the solution to make that happen in Jamaica, and look at how we can kind of formulate and work with those local coaches and the director of football and the federation to figure out how we continue to develop players on the island who are ready to play at international level,” Busby told the Jamaica Observer.He continued: “So whether I'm here or somebody else is here, the same things will continue to happen unless we continue to make the strides, because again, we will never truly know what we're capable of achieving, until we actually get the programme together and put together a yearly calendar to include practice games and camps, which is some of the things that we've been pushing for before this.“I'm an optimistic person, I always try to see the glass as half full as opposed to half empty and so unless we figure out how to make this work around the restraints that we have, then I'm not sure how that gap closes,” Busby reasoned.

Until his fate with the senior women's programme is decided, Busby has shifted his focus on assisting the Under-20 and Under-17 female teams in their respective qualification phases.The Under-20 team, to be led by Xavier Gilbert and Fifa Legend Tashana Vincent, will kick off their campaign in the Dominican Republic in two weeks' time, while the Under-17s are slated for action later on.“I'm going to support the coaches in there and provide some expertise... I'm still scheduled to take over the U17s, which was originally planned before I was asked to take this role, and I'm excited for what that group looks like. There's a lot of talented kids coming through and players who are really excited to wear the Jamaican colours, which obviously excites me.“Because I am all about player development and so I am also going there to identify those players who we can look to bring to the senior women's national team,” Busby shared.While reflecting on the Reggae Girlz performance in the Olympic qualifiers, Busby believed the team, which included 13 players from last year's Fifa Women's World Cup debut, failed to show their true quality, particularly in the Canada contest.The 51st-ranked Jamaicans slumped to a 0-9 defeat to the eighth-ranked Canadians, after being clipped 1-0 by Mexico in the opening Group B contest.But, as was expected, they crushed Caribbean neighbours and debutants St Kitts and Nevis 7-0 to secure their first victory at this stage of the tournament.“I think we played arguably two good matches within this tournament... it's unfortunate that one of the matches we were truly flat and didn't show what we are really capable of and that resulted in a big loss. But these things happen and the most important thing is that we learn from our mistakes to ensure those things don't occur again.“But what was positive is how they responded in the final game, and I think that's how we need to leave it on a positive note in terms of how we look to build going forward,” he ended.