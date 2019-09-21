Business House football finals on today

Defending champions GraceKennedy and former champions Petrojam will contest the final of the Kingston and St Andrew Business House Football League Division One at 4:00 pm at Winchester Park, St George's College, today.

In the curtain-raiser at 2:00 pm, first-time entrants McKay Security and the returning Seprod Limited will clash for the Division Two crown.

The Patrick Haughton-coached GraceKennedy defeated Gleaner Company 3-1 in their semi-finals and will be looking to goalkeeper Edsel Scott, as well as Akeim Coley, Shavar Campbell, Claude Allen, Kedar Williams, Jamoy Sibbles and Odane Samuels to retain their title.

The Lenworth “Teacher” Hyde-coached Petrojam, who have lost the last two Division One finals, will be seeking to win their seventh Division One crown in the last 10 years. Hyde will look to Donovan Algaranga, Cevani Howell, Captain Jotham Watson, Andrew Christie, Atatharoy Bygrave — the leading goalscorer with 13 strikes — Kemar Miller and Rennae Lloyd to lead them to victory. Both teams drew 2-2 when they met earlier in the preliminary round.

Meanwhile, McKay Security will try to continue their winning ways over Seprod, who they defeated 3-2 in August. Coach Aurane Phoenix will look to Rohan Williams, Akeem Higgins, Rohan Amos, Leslie Johnson, Kirk Richards, Jhani Flemmings and Shamari Dwyer to get their first hold on the Division Two trophy.

Seprod Limited clipped National Commercial Bank 4-3 to reach the final and coach Zekiel Simpson will look to Ian Davis, Tamar Rowe, Kimani Artouine, Rushawn Rowe, Nigel Ricketts, Doran Morgan and Norval Christie to turn the tables on McKay Security.

The winners of this match will meet Knockout champions National Housing Trust in the play-off of the challenge trophy competition on Wednesday at Alpha Boys' Institute Home.