Calabar, KC impress at Douglas Forrest Invitational

Calabar High were out in their numbers and won several events, while Kingston College (KC) showed they are still a force in the intermediate hurdles winning both classes at the Douglas Forrest Invitational at the GC Foster College yesterday.

Excelsior High and Camperdown High looked good also, while on the girls' side, St Mary's High, Vere Technical High and Wolmer's Girls had very good showings.

Arguably the standout performance on the track came from Calabar's Kewarny Fletcher who won the Class Two 800m timed final in 1:57.19 minutes. Shaun Brock, also of Calabar, was second-fastest overall with 2:01.58.

So impressive was Fletcher's time that he would have been just behind the Class One winner Oneil Treasure of Excelsior High who won in 1:57.01.

Rojay Thomas of Calabar captured the Class Three 800m in 2:08.08, well ahead of Ansley Brown of Port Antonio High who won his heat with 2:13.05.

The KC Class Two 400m heroes Jaden Brown and Rayon Campbell, now in Class One, opened their season with impressive times. Brown clocked 53.50 and won ahead of Campbell in 53.55 as both basically crossed the line together. Third was another KC runner in Rasheed Samuels in 54.10.

In the Class Two 400m hurdles, KC swept the podium once again as Antonio Forbes won in 57.08 ahead of Shamari Jennings in 57.61. Diego Stewart was third in 57.79.

Luke Brown of Calabar High, who won the Class Two triple jump last year, took the Class One long jump with 6.94m ahead of Atiba Clark of Mona High with 6.41m. Calabar also took the Class Two event as Norjay Hylton won with 6.45m. Dermaine Campbell of Lacovia High was second with 6.43m.

Beyonce Sinclair of St Hugh's High won the girls Class Two long jump with 5.46m and Tawani Murray of Mannings High School captured the Class Three event with 4.93m.

Immaculate High's Mireya Simpson won the Class Three discus with 32.32m, while her teammate Daniel Sloley took the Class One shot put with 12.75m.

St Mary High's Racquel Broderick took the Class One shot put with 13.90m and Dario Beckford of Mannings High won the Class One discus with 42.41m.

Brandon Kerr of Vere Technical was the winner of the boys 5,000m in 17:53.16 minutes, while his teammate Kriss-Ann Plummer won the girls 3,000m in 11:11.64 minutes.

St Mary High got other victories courtesy of Abigail Schaaffe who won the girls' Class One 800m in 2:25.82 and the 400m hurdles open in 1:01.50.

There was a rare win for Titchfield High as Vanessa Ward claimed the girls Class Two 800m in 2:25.09 minutes, while Kitania Headley of St Catherine High went faster and won the Class Three event in 2:24.11.

In the sprints, Amoi Kentish of Convent of Mercy got things going with victory in the Class Four 200m in 26.15 seconds. Mount Alvernia's Carletta Bernard won the Class Three 200m in 25.32 and Shante Myrie of Wolmer's Girls took the Class Two event in 25.04. The Class One 200m was won by Vere Technical's Leyone Smith in 24.67.

Camperdown High's Jason Lewis was the overall winner in the boys Class Three 200m in 23.86, while Calabar's David Lynch eased to 22.68 and won Class Two. Tevin Thompson of Excelsior looked awesome in winning the boys Class One in 22.03.